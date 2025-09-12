England fans vital to Women's Rugby World Cup success - Ruby Tui

England's Abby Dow tells the incredible story about how she managed to recover in time for the 2021 Rugby World Cup after breaking her leg earlier that year. (2:34)

Ruby Tui has said England fans will play a crucial role if their side are to get over the line and win the Women's Rugby World Cup.

The former Black Ferns star, who was a part of New Zealand's winning campaign at home in 2022, has warned the pressure is firmly on England with the tournament now into the knockout stages, but fans can play a huge part to help them.

"Just knowing what's involved in the pressures involved of competing in a home World Cup, there's a lot of pressure there," Tui told ESPN.

England have have a huge following throughout the tournament Morgan Harlow - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

"You're playing in front of your family and your friends. So, I think England really carry a lot this tournament, they have the highest world ranking out of any rugby team in the world, gender aside, and they've broken all these kinds of records.

"But that's pressure and I really hope that their people and their crowds understand how important their role is in this World Cup.

"A huge part of my heart believes that we couldn't have done what we did last World Cup without our people. They really, really got behind us."

England will face Scotland in their quarterfinal on Sunday without star fullback Ellie Kildunne, who has been ruled out with a head injury.

Tui said it's vital England get past her absence quickly and re-adjust where needed with so much on the line.

The Black Ferns and Ruby Tui experienced a wave of popularity in 2022 Fiona Goodall - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

"I tell you; it's one thing losing in front of a crowd, but it's another whole thing letting your family down in the stands like a home World Cup," she added.

"It just comes with all sorts of different emotions. England really have to regroup a lot faster than other teams."

With Australia's early success kicking from deep and taking the game to England last week, Tui believes other sides will have taken note on how to potentially expose the tournament favourites.

"Australia got two 50-22s and that in itself is a really huge statement because the back three in Kildunne, [Jess] Breach and [Abby] Dow, are probably the best back three in the world at the moment So that was massive," Tui said.