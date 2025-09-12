England vs. Scotland: Zoe Aldcroft returns for Women's Rugby World Cup quarterfinal

Tom Hamilton reacts to England's 47-7 win over Australia to confirm their Women's Rugby World Cup quarterfinal spot vs. Scotland. (1:14)

Open Extended Reactions

Zoe Aldcroft returns from injury to lead England in their World Cup quarter-final against Scotland with Holly Aitchison given the fly-half duties at Ashton Gate.

Aldcroft missed the resounding group wins against Samoa and Australia because of a bang to the side of her knee incurred in the tournament opener against the United States in Sunderland.

The 28-year-old's fitness has been carefully managed since and she has now been restored to the back row, resulting in Abbie Ward dropping to the bench to make room.

Aitchison makes her first start of the competition following a successful comeback from an ankle injury as a replacement against Australia last Saturday, with Zoe Harrison supplying playmaker cover from the bench.

World player of the year Ellie Kildunne is observing a 12-day stand down period because of concussion symptoms arising from the final Pool A outing so Helena Rowland starts at full-back, edging Emma Sing for the position.

The last of four changes made to the side that triumphed 47-7 in Brighton sees Kelsey Clifford come in at loosehead prop for Hannah Botterman, who is struggling with a back spasm.

Head coach John Mitchell insists England are ready for the knockout phase of a World Cup they are strong favourites to win.

"The first stage of the tournament is behind us and now we enter a new stage of the competition that has an end point," Mitchell said.

- WRWC shows gap between haves and have nots

- Week 3 highlights as WRWC quarterfinalists confirmed

- Abby Dow interview: England star talks adversity, dad jokes

- Amy Cokayne interview: The RAF officer powering England's scrum

"We are adapting well to different situations and while we recognise Scotland have improved, we will still believe we can build pressure on them. This is an exciting challenge that we're ready for.

"We trust our girls to be consistent, take ownership of their roles, embrace the occasion and earn the right to another week in this competition.

"The enthusiasm surrounding the tournament has been incredible, with support growing across the country. We know Bristol will be no different, and the girls are relishing the opportunity to rise to the occasion."

England XV to face Scotland

Helena Rowland, Abby Dow, Megan Jones, Tatyana Heard, Jess Breach; Holly Aitchison, Natasha Hunt; Kelsey Clifford, Amy Cokayne, Maud Muir, Morwenna Talling, Rosie Galligan, Zoe Aldcroft (capt), Sadia Kabeya, Alex Matthews.

Replacements: Lark Atkin-Davies, Mackenzie Carson, Sarah Bern, Abbie Ward, Maddie Feaunati, Lucy Packer, Zoe Harrison, Emma Sing.