New Zealand beat resilient South Africa in Women's Rugby World Cup quarterfinals

Open Extended Reactions

New Zealand overcame a spirited South Africa side with a 46-17 win in Exeter to advance to the Women's Rugby World Cup semifinals.

South Africa -- who were competing in their first ever women's quarterfinal -- scored first through Babalwa Latsha.

Theresa Setefano responded for the Black Ferns minutes later, but the Kiwis couldn't pull away. It was a back-and-forth battle for the rest of the half.

Apiwhe Ngwevu added South Africa's second, before Braxton Sorensen-McGee scored her seventh try in three games for New Zealand, with the score locked at 10-10 at the break.

Braxton Sorensen-McGee scored twice against South Africa. Morgan Harlow - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

Black Ferns fullback Renee Holmes went over shortly after the restart and got her side going as the defending champions finally found space to attack.

Sorensen-McGee scored her second before Kaipo Olsen-Baker bagged a double herself with two tries in less than ten minutes to put the contest beyond doubt.

Holmes made it a trio of doubles, while South Africa scored their only try of the second half through Lerato Makua.

New Zealand winger Katelyn Vaha'akolo scored on the stroke of fulltime to cap off a successful second half for her side, who will face either Canada or Australia in the semifinals.