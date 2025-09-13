Take a look at the numbers behind Canada's 46-5 win over Australia to book their Women's Rugby World Cup semifinal place vs. New Zealand. (1:21)

Canada booked themselves a Women's Rugby World Cup semifinal with New Zealand after easing past Australia 46-5 in Bristol on Saturday.

It was Canada's first half onslaught which saw them progress through this quarterfinal, with the second 40 minutes a scrappy affair played out under torrential rain.

But having seen the Black Ferns come through a tricky test with South Africa earlier on Saturday in Exeter, Canada put in an efficient performance against the Wallaroos, scoring seven tries in the process, to join them in next Friday's semifinal.

Canada's tries showcased their wonderful multi-faceted attack, as they combined quick hands in the backs with the power to go direct when needed. For Australia, this marks the end of their World Cup where they eased past Samoa, fought out a captivating draw with the United States then troubled England in Brighton, only to lose out 47-7.

Alysha Corrigan scored twice for Canada. PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

In what was head coach Jo Yapp's final match in charge, Australia threw everything at the quarterfinal but couldn't live with the speed Canada put on the ball and their ability to rapidly change direction of attack.

The favourites dominated the first 40 minutes as Canada lived up to their world No.2 ranking in the sport.

Though Desiree Miller crossed for Australia, Canada were completely in control. They scored five tries in the first half and had a further two disallowed, and what was alarming for the rest of the competition was there were still faults in Canada's performance, with some lax handling and poor exits letting them down.

But as they ran off for the break, Canada were all-smiles after a five-try 40-minute spell.

Asia Hogan-Rochester got things off and running for Canada after just two minutes as they split Australia's line and though the Wallaroos hit back through Miller scored after nine minutes, it was Canada who had the match in the palm of their hand.

With rapid ruck speed, Alysha Corrigan struck twice -- the first a wonderful one-handed effort to ground the ball while under pressure from Caitlyn Halse -- while the omnipresent Player of the Match Sophie de Goede and McKinley Hunt also crossed to make it 31-5 at the break.

Australia came out of the blocks in the second half full of intent, but their set piece was shaky, sapping them of momentum as the rain teemed down. It was Canada who showed more precision in the soaking conditions with Fabiola Forteza crashing over.

As the watching crowd sought cover under the Ashton Gate stands, both teams struggled with handling in the inclement conditions. Around the hour mark, Australia found a little more rhythm -- as sun broke through the downpour -- but Canada's defence stood resolute, preserving their comfortable lead.

As both teams emptied the benches and the result beyond question, the tempo of the contest slowed, highlighted by Canada opting for the points with a penalty in front of the sticks with just eight minutes left.

Alex Tessier knocked that over but it was 38-year-old Karen Paquin who ensured Canada finished with a flourish as she crashed through Australia's line, and rounded the final defender to score a sensational solo effort.

The result secures Canada a spot in their sixth World Cup semifinal.