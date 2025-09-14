England down Scotland, set up France Women's Rugby World Cup semifinal clash

England's Abby Dow tells the incredible story about how she managed to recover in time for the 2021 Rugby World Cup after breaking her leg earlier that year. (2:34)

Open Extended Reactions

BRISTOL, England -- England saw off a spirited Scotland side 40-8 at Ashton Gate in the quarterfinal of the Women's Rugby World Cup as the power of their forwards saw them secure a showdown with France next weekend.

The Red Roses were overwhelming favourites for the match, given they were on a 27-match winning streak against Scotland, and lived up to that, scoring six tries, with Holly Aitchison finishing with a 15-point haul. But Scotland -- amid contractual disputes with their own union -- had shown impressive form in the pool stages, and performed valiantly in inclement conditions.

Both teams did their best to navigate the awful weather, but as the rain poured down, it was England's forwards who carried them through with a performance of sheer aggression and power.

Holly Aitchison scored 15 points in Bristol George Wood - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

England were without injured pair Hannah Botterman and Ellie Kildunne, but had returning captain Zoe Aldcroft back in their ranks, while John Mitchell opted to start Aitchison at fly-half and gave Helena Rowland the fullback shirt.

Despite the re-jigged team and missing personnel, England's strength in depth told, with their forwards putting in an almighty shift.

For Scotland, this ends a campaign where they secured victories over Wales and Fiji in the pool stages amid uncertainty behind the scenes.

This defeat marked the end of Jade Konkel's international career -- Scotland's first contracted women's player back in 2016 -- while the injured Lisa Cockburn will also step away from the Test scene. It also proved to be Bryan Easson's last match in charge of the Scots and he'd have been proud of how his team fought to the last, with Rhona Lloyd scoring a consolation try with the final play of the game.

- Red Roses star Abby Dow talks adversity, dad jokes and the world's best attack

The Red Roses vowed pre-match to continue staying true to their attacking ethos and Abby Dow put in yet another outstanding performance from the wing, but conditions meant running rugby and slick handling were at a premium as the rain poured down in Bristol. However, they were buoyed by the soldout crowd of 25,295, which included the other members of the squad in the stands with Kildunne, Marlie Packer and Lilli Ives Campion all keeping the noise coming from a couple of drums.

Abby Dow scored her 50th England try against Scotland on Sunday David Rogers/Getty Images

It was a scrappy first half, and despite Scotland's efforts, they were let down by a creaking set piece which halted any potential momentum. The underdogs did start well, Helen Nelson slotting a penalty after just four minutes, but from there, England slowly found their rhythm, aided by a shaky Scottish lineout which saw them lose their opening four on their own throw.

England were patient, seeking to play the conditions as best they could, with captain Zoe Aldcroft getting through an almighty amount of work.

As the Scottish lineout faltered, Kelsey Clifford pounced for the first of her two first-half efforts after 12 minutes and after another shaky Scottish throw, Player of the Match Morwenna Talling grabbed their second on the 15-minute mark.

England thought they had their third through Amy Cokayne, on the 26-minute mark but the effort was ruled out for obstruction but they only had to wait another five minutes for Abby Dow to grab her 50th England try on 31 minutes as she darted over after a brilliant wide pass from Holly Aitchison. And just before the break, Clifford grabbed England's fourth.

- France come back to seal WRWC semifinal place

- New Zealand beat resilient South Africa in quarters

With a 23-point lead at the turn, it was effectively job done for England, but they kept their foot on the throttle in the second 40 with Dow causing all sorts of mischief with a series of pinpoint kicks and mazy runs, but it was old-school sheer belligerence from England's forwards which saw them grab their fifth as Cokayne got her score as she bundled over from a driving lineout.

England continued to pull and prod at Scotland's defence and some brilliant scrambling from Emma Orr prevented Megan Jones from scoring England's sixth after a neat kick through but eventually the Scottish resolve broke, with Aitchison crashing over from close range with 15 minutes left on the clock.

As the game slipped into the final throes, the rain was unrelenting, and though England had plenty of possession, they continued attacking right until the last stages but couldn't extend their lead. Instead, it was Scotland who had the final say as a wonderful break from Francesca McGhie ended with Lloyd sliding over.

The Red Roses will now play France in the semifinals of the World Cup next Saturday back at Ashton Gate.