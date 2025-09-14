France's Axelle Berthoumieu cited for alleged biting at Women's Rugby World Cup

Open Extended Reactions

France beat Ireland 18-13 on Sunday. Alex Davidson - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

France back-row Axelle Berthoumieu has been cited by World Rugby for allegedly biting Ireland'a Aoife Wafer in Sunday's Women's World Cup quarterfinal.

Ireland captain Sam Monaghan spoke to the match referee after Wafer alleged she was bitten during her side's heartbreaking defeat.

At the time of the alleged incident, Ireland were on course to advance to the semifinals, leading 13-0 in Exeter.

However, France mounted a magnificent comeback, winning 18-13 to set up a clash with England next week.

Berthoumieu, though, could face a long suspension if found guilty.

"I spoke to the referee," Monaghan said. "Aoife told me, I didn't see it myself, but I spoke to the referee and asked them."

Speaking on BBC Sport, former England World Cup winner Maggie Alphonsi said: "I hate seeing that in the game. When it comes to a situation like that it's very clear, she should be punished for that.

"It's sad because we've been celebrating the women's game in this World Cup.

"It's such a shame that the headlines will be dominated by the incident by a player who didn't need to do that."

World Rugby confirmed on Sunday evening that Berthoumieu had been cited for biting while teammate Manae Felu was cited for a dangerous tackle.

Their cases will be heard on Monday.

Information from PA contributed to this report.