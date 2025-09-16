England vs. France: How to watch Women's Rugby World Cup semifinal

Open Extended Reactions

With the pool stage and quarterfinals already in the books, England and France are now one match away from securing their spot in the Women's Rugby World Cup final.

This weekend's semifinal clashes will see heavy favourites the Red Roses look to fend off a strong France side who will be eager to cause an upset. The winner will play either Canada or New Zealand, who are in the other semifinal this weekend.

Unlike the other semifinal, England and France know each other well: They face each other every year in the Women's Six Nations -- England won 43-42 when they met in April -- and they even faced in their final warm up game before this tournament, although that ended in a much more convincing 40-6 England victory.

Here is everything to know ahead of Saturday's clash.

Key details and kick-off time

When: Saturday, Sept. 20 at 3.30 p.m. BST (12.30 a.m. AEST)

Where: Ashton Gate, Bristol

How to watch on TV in the UK, Ireland and Australia

All 32 games of the Women's Rugby World Cup will be broadcast free-to-air on BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK. In Australia, the tournament will be broadcast on 9Now, and in Ireland it will be available on RTE Player.

ESPN will also have extensive news, feature and match coverage. You can follow along here.

Team news and starting XVs

Editor's note: Starting XVs will appear here when they are announced later this week.