Women's Rugby World Cup: France's Berthoumieu has biting ban reduced

France flanker Axelle Berthoumieu has seen her ban for biting in Sunday's Rugby World Cup quarterfinal victory over Ireland reduced from 12 to nine matches on appeal.

Berthoumieu admitted her bite on Aoife Wafer in the 18-13 win at Sandy Park on Sunday was a red card offence when she faced an independent foul play review committee on Monday, but disputed the severity of the sanction.

An independent disciplinary committee on Tuesday found that because of a procedural error her suspension was too long, resulting in the three-game reduction.

Berthoumieu will play no further part in the World Cup, missing Saturday's semifinal showdown with England and the final or bronze final the following weekend.

Her France teammate Manae Feleu has also been ruled out of the rest of the tournament because of a three-match ban for a dangerous tackle.