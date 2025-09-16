The Wallabies are set to be without James O'Connor for the Bledisloe Cup series and Brittany Mitchell believes it's "craziness" from Joe Schmidt. (1:50)

Wallabies halfback Nic White has officially hung up his boots for the final time, more than a month after he first announced his retirement in July.

White announced his retirement from the game ahead of the Wallabies final Test match against the British & Irish Lions in Sydney with the team coming together to celebrate the 77 Test star's career, including wearing fake moustaches for their final captain's run.

But his retirement was short lived after Jake Gordon was sidelined through injury, opening the door for White to return to camp and lead the side across the opening four Rugby Championship clashes including their historic win over the Springboks at Ellis Park and incredible come-from-behind victory over the Pumas in Townsville earlier this month.

However, with Gordon set to return from injury and line up alongside Tate McDermott for the Bledisloe Cup series, the 35-year-old confirmed Sydney's 28-26 defeat to Los Pumas was his final match in the gold jersey.

"F---, I'm gonna miss it," White hilariously captioned his post on social media on Monday night.

Several teammates were quick to comment that perhaps it wouldn't be his last time in Wallaby gold.

"One more time, one more time. Been an absolute pleasure," James O'Connor wrote.

While Andrew Kellaway added "77* (potential unretirement) - great innings".

It was perhaps the shortest retirement in rugby history, but it seems this time it may actually stick with Gordon, McDermott and Ryan Lonergan prepared to take on the mantle over the coming months.

In a statement in July White said "pulling on the gold jersey was a dream of mine... rugby has given me so much to be grateful for.

"There's been great competition for the nine jersey here in the Wallabies for a number of years and it feels like the right time to pass on the baton with some more good young players coming through who will need time in the saddle leading into what's going to be an unbelievable experience of a home Rugby World Cup in 2027."

With one leg of the Rugby Championship and two Tests left to play, the Wallabies remain in the box seat to claim their first RC title since 2015 after they climbed to the top of the table by way of two losing bonus points against the Pumas and the All Blacks shock hammering to the Springboks.

The Wallabies will head to Eden Park on Sept. 27 for the opening Bledisloe clash before they travel to Perth for the final match of the series on Oct. 4.