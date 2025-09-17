Autumn internationals rugby fixtures 2025: England, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, more

International men's rugby returns to the northern hemisphere in November with a bumber list of huge clashes between the world's best sides.
England kick things off, seeking to avenge last year's painful defeat to Australia, taking on the Wallabies at Twickenham on Nov. 1
It really is crunch time for Steve Borthwick's side. After showing more promise in the Six Nations at the start of the year, they need to go to the next level ahead of next year's tournament.
Other highlights include the return of New Zealand to London, while Ireland host the Springboks in Dublin.
The world champions also travel to Paris to take on France for the first time since the 2023 Rugby World Cup as well as Cardiff to face Steve Tandy's Wales.
Here is the full fixture list for November's Test matches.
Week 1
Saturday, Nov. 1
England vs. Australia -- 3.10 p.m. GMT (2.10 p.m. BST)
Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
South Africa vs. Japan -- 4.10 p.m. GMT (3.10 a.m. AEDT)
Wembley Stadium, London
Scotland vs. United States -- 5.40 p.m. GMT (4.40 a.m. AEDT)
Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Ireland vs. New Zealand -- 8.00 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET; 7 a.m. AEDT)
Soldier Field, Chicago
Week 2
Saturday, Nov. 8
Ireland vs. Japan -- 12.40 p.m. GMT (11.40 p.m. AEDT)
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Scotland vs. New Zealand -- 3.10 p.m. GMT (2.10 a.m. AEDT)
Murrayfield, Edinburgh
England vs. Fiji -- 5.40 p.m. GMT (4.40 a.m. AEDT)
Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
Italy vs. Australia -- 5.40 p.m. GMT (6.40 p.m. local; 4.40 a.m. AEDT)
Bluenergy Stadium, Udine
France vs. South Africa -- 8.10 p.m. GMT (9.10 p.m. local; 7.10 a.m. AEDT)
Stade de France, Paris
Sunday, Nov. 9
Wales vs. Argentina -- 3.10 p.m. GMT (2.10 a.m. AEDT)
Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Week 3
Saturday, Nov. 15
Italy vs. South Africa -- 12.40 p.m. GMT (1.40 p.m. local; 11.40 p.m. AEDT)
Allianz Stadium, Turin
England vs. New Zealand -- 3.10 p.m. GMT (2.10 a.m. AEDT)
Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
Wales vs. Japan -- 5.40 p.m. GMT (4.40 a.m. AEDT)
Principality Stadium. Cardiff
France vs. Fiji -- 8.40 p.m. GMT (9.40 p.m. local; 7.40 a.m. AEDT)
Stade Atlantique Bordeaux Metropole, Bordeaux
Ireland vs. Australia -- 8.10 p.m. GMT (7.10 a.m. AEDT)
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Sunday, Nov. 16
Scotland vs. Argentina -- 3.10 p.m. GMT (2.10 a.m. AEDT)
Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Week 4
Wales vs. New Zealand -- 3.10 p.m. GMT (2.10 a.m. AEDT)
Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Ireland vs. South Africa -- 5.40 p.m. GMT (4.40 a.m. AEDT)
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
France vs. Australia -- 8.10 p.m. GMT (9.10 p.m. local; 7.10 a.m. AEDT)
Stade de France, Paris
Italy vs. Samoa -- 8.10 p.m. GMT (9.10 p.m. local; 7.10 a.m. AEDT)
Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Genoa
Sunday, Nov. 23
Scotland vs. Tonga -- 1.40 p.m. GMT (12.40 a.m. AEDT)
Murrayfield, Edinburgh
England vs. Argentina -- 4.10 p.m. GMT (3.10 a.m. AEDT)
Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
Week 5
Saturday, Nov. 29
Wales vs. South Africa -- 3.10 p.m. GMT (2.10 a.m. AEDT)
Principality Stadium, Cardiff