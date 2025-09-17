        <
        >

          Autumn internationals rugby fixtures 2025: England, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, more

          New Zealand beat England in a thrilling contest in 2024 David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Sep 17, 2025, 09:08 AM

          International men's rugby returns to the northern hemisphere in November with a bumber list of huge clashes between the world's best sides.

          England kick things off, seeking to avenge last year's painful defeat to Australia, taking on the Wallabies at Twickenham on Nov. 1

          It really is crunch time for Steve Borthwick's side. After showing more promise in the Six Nations at the start of the year, they need to go to the next level ahead of next year's tournament.

          Other highlights include the return of New Zealand to London, while Ireland host the Springboks in Dublin.

          The world champions also travel to Paris to take on France for the first time since the 2023 Rugby World Cup as well as Cardiff to face Steve Tandy's Wales.

          Here is the full fixture list for November's Test matches.

          Week 1

          Saturday, Nov. 1

          England vs. Australia -- 3.10 p.m. GMT (2.10 p.m. BST)

          Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

          South Africa vs. Japan -- 4.10 p.m. GMT (3.10 a.m. AEDT)

          Wembley Stadium, London

          Scotland vs. United States -- 5.40 p.m. GMT (4.40 a.m. AEDT)

          Murrayfield, Edinburgh

          Ireland vs. New Zealand -- 8.00 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET; 7 a.m. AEDT)

          Soldier Field, Chicago

          Week 2

          Saturday, Nov. 8

          Ireland vs. Japan -- 12.40 p.m. GMT (11.40 p.m. AEDT)

          Aviva Stadium, Dublin

          Scotland vs. New Zealand -- 3.10 p.m. GMT (2.10 a.m. AEDT)

          Murrayfield, Edinburgh

          England vs. Fiji -- 5.40 p.m. GMT (4.40 a.m. AEDT)

          Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

          Italy vs. Australia -- 5.40 p.m. GMT (6.40 p.m. local; 4.40 a.m. AEDT)

          Bluenergy Stadium, Udine

          France vs. South Africa -- 8.10 p.m. GMT (9.10 p.m. local; 7.10 a.m. AEDT)

          Stade de France, Paris

          Sunday, Nov. 9

          Wales vs. Argentina -- 3.10 p.m. GMT (2.10 a.m. AEDT)

          Principality Stadium, Cardiff

          Week 3

          Saturday, Nov. 15

          Italy vs. South Africa -- 12.40 p.m. GMT (1.40 p.m. local; 11.40 p.m. AEDT)

          Allianz Stadium, Turin

          England vs. New Zealand -- 3.10 p.m. GMT (2.10 a.m. AEDT)

          Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

          Wales vs. Japan -- 5.40 p.m. GMT (4.40 a.m. AEDT)

          Principality Stadium. Cardiff

          France vs. Fiji -- 8.40 p.m. GMT (9.40 p.m. local; 7.40 a.m. AEDT)

          Stade Atlantique Bordeaux Metropole, Bordeaux

          Ireland vs. Australia -- 8.10 p.m. GMT (7.10 a.m. AEDT)

          Aviva Stadium, Dublin

          Sunday, Nov. 16

          Scotland vs. Argentina -- 3.10 p.m. GMT (2.10 a.m. AEDT)

          Murrayfield, Edinburgh

          Week 4

          Wales vs. New Zealand -- 3.10 p.m. GMT (2.10 a.m. AEDT)

          Principality Stadium, Cardiff

          Ireland vs. South Africa -- 5.40 p.m. GMT (4.40 a.m. AEDT)

          Aviva Stadium, Dublin

          France vs. Australia -- 8.10 p.m. GMT (9.10 p.m. local; 7.10 a.m. AEDT)

          Stade de France, Paris

          Italy vs. Samoa -- 8.10 p.m. GMT (9.10 p.m. local; 7.10 a.m. AEDT)

          Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Genoa

          Sunday, Nov. 23

          Scotland vs. Tonga -- 1.40 p.m. GMT (12.40 a.m. AEDT)

          Murrayfield, Edinburgh

          England vs. Argentina -- 4.10 p.m. GMT (3.10 a.m. AEDT)

          Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

          Week 5

          Saturday, Nov. 29

          Wales vs. South Africa -- 3.10 p.m. GMT (2.10 a.m. AEDT)

          Principality Stadium, Cardiff