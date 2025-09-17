Autumn internationals rugby fixtures 2025: England, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, more

Open Extended Reactions

International men's rugby returns to the northern hemisphere in November with a bumber list of huge clashes between the world's best sides.

England kick things off, seeking to avenge last year's painful defeat to Australia, taking on the Wallabies at Twickenham on Nov. 1

It really is crunch time for Steve Borthwick's side. After showing more promise in the Six Nations at the start of the year, they need to go to the next level ahead of next year's tournament.

Other highlights include the return of New Zealand to London, while Ireland host the Springboks in Dublin.

The world champions also travel to Paris to take on France for the first time since the 2023 Rugby World Cup as well as Cardiff to face Steve Tandy's Wales.

Here is the full fixture list for November's Test matches.

Week 1

Saturday, Nov. 1

England vs. Australia -- 3.10 p.m. GMT (2.10 p.m. BST)

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

England will host Australia at Twickenham in November Visionhaus/Getty Images

South Africa vs. Japan -- 4.10 p.m. GMT (3.10 a.m. AEDT)

Wembley Stadium, London

Scotland vs. United States -- 5.40 p.m. GMT (4.40 a.m. AEDT)

Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Ireland vs. New Zealand -- 8.00 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET; 7 a.m. AEDT)

Soldier Field, Chicago

Week 2

Saturday, Nov. 8

Ireland vs. Japan -- 12.40 p.m. GMT (11.40 p.m. AEDT)

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Scotland vs. New Zealand -- 3.10 p.m. GMT (2.10 a.m. AEDT)

Murrayfield, Edinburgh

England vs. Fiji -- 5.40 p.m. GMT (4.40 a.m. AEDT)

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Italy vs. Australia -- 5.40 p.m. GMT (6.40 p.m. local; 4.40 a.m. AEDT)

Bluenergy Stadium, Udine

France vs. South Africa -- 8.10 p.m. GMT (9.10 p.m. local; 7.10 a.m. AEDT)

Stade de France, Paris

France will play South Africa for the first time since the 2023 Rugby World Cup David Ramos - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

Sunday, Nov. 9

Wales vs. Argentina -- 3.10 p.m. GMT (2.10 a.m. AEDT)

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Week 3

Saturday, Nov. 15

Italy vs. South Africa -- 12.40 p.m. GMT (1.40 p.m. local; 11.40 p.m. AEDT)

Allianz Stadium, Turin

England vs. New Zealand -- 3.10 p.m. GMT (2.10 a.m. AEDT)

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Wales vs. Japan -- 5.40 p.m. GMT (4.40 a.m. AEDT)

Principality Stadium. Cardiff

France vs. Fiji -- 8.40 p.m. GMT (9.40 p.m. local; 7.40 a.m. AEDT)

Stade Atlantique Bordeaux Metropole, Bordeaux

Ireland vs. Australia -- 8.10 p.m. GMT (7.10 a.m. AEDT)

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Sunday, Nov. 16

Scotland vs. Argentina -- 3.10 p.m. GMT (2.10 a.m. AEDT)

Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Week 4

Wales vs. New Zealand -- 3.10 p.m. GMT (2.10 a.m. AEDT)

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Ireland vs. South Africa -- 5.40 p.m. GMT (4.40 a.m. AEDT)

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Ireland and South Africa will face off in Dublin Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

France vs. Australia -- 8.10 p.m. GMT (9.10 p.m. local; 7.10 a.m. AEDT)

Stade de France, Paris

Italy vs. Samoa -- 8.10 p.m. GMT (9.10 p.m. local; 7.10 a.m. AEDT)

Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Genoa

Sunday, Nov. 23

Scotland vs. Tonga -- 1.40 p.m. GMT (12.40 a.m. AEDT)

Murrayfield, Edinburgh

England vs. Argentina -- 4.10 p.m. GMT (3.10 a.m. AEDT)

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Week 5

Saturday, Nov. 29

Wales vs. South Africa -- 3.10 p.m. GMT (2.10 a.m. AEDT)

Principality Stadium, Cardiff