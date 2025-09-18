England restore Ellie Kildunne, Hannah Botterman for Women's Rugby World Cup semifinal

England's Abby Dow tells the incredible story about how she managed to recover in time for the 2021 Rugby World Cup after breaking her leg earlier that year. (2:34)

How Abby Dow recovered from a leg break in just six months (2:34)

Open Extended Reactions

Ellie Kildunne and Hannah Botterman will return from injury for England's Women's Rugby World Cup semifinal clash against France in Bristol on Saturday.

Both fullback Kildunne and prop Botterman were injured in the final pool match against Australia.

Fly-half Zoe Harrison and lock Abbie Ward also return to the starting side having coming off the bench in last week's quarterfinal demolition of Scotland.

Kildunne was taken off with a concussion against the Wallaroos -- which automatically ruled her out for 12 days -- while Botterman suffered a back spasm.

Ellie Kildunne will return for England this week. Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"Ashton Gate set the stage for a strong performance in tough conditions last weekend, and the girls are eager to get back out there for the semifinal," coach John Mitchell said.

- 'Respect us': Why Scotland's WRWC exit has players demanding change

- England to have 'pamper night' before semifinal

- Tui: England fans vital to Women's Rugby World Cup success

- England vs. Scotland: How to watch quarterfinal

"We've earned this stage, and now we've got another chance to earn the right. Our game is working and is the right way; by working together we'll keep getting better.

"France have faced challenges, and that will drive them, we expect it. We don't need to be perfect, just effective, focused, and ready for the fight. We're excited and ready to hunt them."