John Mitchell: 'I don't really care' what people think of Red Roses rugby style

England's Abby Dow tells the incredible story about how she managed to recover in time for the 2021 Rugby World Cup after breaking her leg earlier that year. (2:34)

How Abby Dow recovered from a leg break in just six months (2:34)

Open Extended Reactions

England coach John Mitchell has said he doesn't care what people think about his side's brand of rugby as they prepare for Saturday's World Cup semifinal against France at Ashton Gate.

Mitchell and prop Hannah Botterman insist the Red Roses will have no hesitation in capitalising on the strength of their maul and scrum after pulverising Scotland in driving rain last weekend.

Of the 38 tries England have scored in their four World Cup matches to date, 22 have been supplied by their all-conquering pack.

Mitchell makes no apologies for the direct approach, declaring "I don't really care what other people think," but said his team posses a variety of tools to get the job done.

"We've demonstrated over the last three years that we can play any particular way," Mitchell said.

John Mitchell doubled down on England's tactics. George Wood - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

"If you look at the conditions that we were exposed to last weekend, it'd be pretty b----- stupid of us to not use that strength and go route one.

"And if the weather's going to continue that way then we'll still be building pressure in that area. But we do have the ability to play any particular way. Who knows which way we'll go?

"If the conditions continue the way they are, you're going to see set-piece still being a critical part of the way that we build pressure and create dominance."

Botterman, restored to the front row after recovering from a back spasm, will be a key cog for England in their pursuit to seize control up front against their Six Nations rivals.

The 26-year-old prop believes the scrum is not given the "kudos that we probably should in that area" and bluntly answered "no" when asked if the Red Roses will deviate from their strengths.

- 'Respect us': Why Scotland's WRWC exit has players demanding change

- France's Berthoumieu given 12-match ban after biting Ireland star

- England vs. France: How to watch semifinal

"Everyone understands how important the set-piece is. If we do our job in the scrum, line-out, maul, then the backs understand that that gives them the best platform to play off," Botterman said.

"If we get a scrum penalty advantage, the backs can do what they like with it out there -- likely knock the ball on."

Botterman is one of four changes to the side that thumped Scotland 40-8 with full-back Ellie Kildunne, fly-half Zoe Harrison and second-row Abbie Ward also given starts.