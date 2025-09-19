Canada reach just their second Women's Rugby World Cup final after dethroning New Zealand with a 34-19 win at Ashton Gate. (1:17)

Open Extended Reactions

BRISTOL, England -- Canada condemned New Zealand to a record 34-19 defeat on Friday to book their spot in next week's Women's Rugby World Cup final.

Having made just one final in their history, Canada's victory was sweet for so many reasons as they booted the world champions out of the tournament with a joint-record five tries at Ashton Gate.

The 15-point margin smashed the Black Ferns' previous losing margin of seven points which came against the United States in 1991. It was their first World Cup defeat in 18 games.

Canada set a blistering pace from the opening whistle which New Zealand could not keep up with, opening the scoring after seven minutes when a chip kick over the top caught the Black Ferns defence off guard. A phase later, Justine Pelletier scored to the left of the posts, stepping Portia Woodman-Wickliffe on her way.

Three minutes after that, they had a second.

This time, they passed it through the hands out to the right where a huge gap in New Zealand's defence was waiting to be exploited. Asia Hogan-Rochester went over in the corner and the world champions were on the ropes. Uncharacteristic errors and a disjointed defence made it look easy at times for Canada.

Canada proved too much for New Zealand to handle in their semifinal clash at Ashton Gate. Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

For their third, Canada went route one, building phases and tiring New Zealand out before going to the right for Florence Symonds to score.

Finally after 25 minutes, New Zealand got themselves in the game with one of their first entries into Canadian territory.

A great break from Georgia Ponsonby got her side on the front foot before the destructive Tanya Kalounivale went over from close range.

The Black Ferns stabilised but didn't kick on.

As her side built phases, Pelletier handed a spectacular offload to Sophie de Goede who found space and powered through it from 20 metres out. She would not be stopped, scoring under the posts. De Goede added the extra points and Canada were 24-7 up at the break. New Zealand were shell-shocked.

Canada will face either England or France in next weekend's final at Twickenham. Paul Harding/Getty Images

Canada's momentum wasn't halted by half time.

Captain Alex Tessier scored after her side marched right up field following the restart and had, if they hadn't already, put one foot in the final.

Liana Mikaele-Tu'u struck a rare blow for New Zealand after they finally got some good ruck speed going.

New Zealand finally took some control of the game but couldn't find a way through until a wonderful cross-field kicks from Ruahei Demant found Braxton Sorensen-McGee on the right wing. The tournament's breakout star scoring in the corner to take it to 31-19.

- England vs. France: How to watch Women's Rugby World Cup semifinal

- Mitchell: 'I don't really care' what people think of Red Roses' style

- Why Scotland's Rugby World Cup exit has players demanding change

A whiff of a comeback was on but it would be a huge ask. There simply wasn't enough time and Canada were too strong.

A penalty from De Goede took Canada to 34 points, the most New Zealand have ever conceded in a World Cup game.

Players from both sides sank to their knees after the final whistle for different reasons. Canada's stars were visibly emotional with their emphatic win while the Black Ferns looked exhausted.

The victor of England's semifinal clash with France in Bristol will meet Canada in the final at Allianz Stadium Twickenham next weekend.