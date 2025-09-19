Confident Canada set sights on Women's Rugby World Cup history

Canada reach just their second Women's Rugby World Cup final after dethroning New Zealand with a 34-19 win at Ashton Gate. (1:17)

BRISTOL, England -- Canada are confident they can go on to win the Women's Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham next week, regardless of who they face.

The north American side demolished New Zealand 34-19 in Bristol on Friday. Their victory started with a 25-minute blitz and three unanswered tries against the defending champions, who were condemned to a record World Cup defeat.

Hosts and tournament favourites England or France -- who face off in the second semifinal on Saturday -- will await Canada in the final.

Coach Kévin Rouet was bullish about his side's ambition to win the tournament for the first time.

"We came to win a World Cup, that's what we said before," Rouet told a post-match news conference.

Canada swatted aside the reigning world champions in Bristol on Friday. Molly Darlington - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

"If you are second in the world and don't come to win the World Cup, don't come to the World Cup. It's important for us. It won't be easy, no matter if it's England or France, but I'm already excited."

Rouet's side will have to make history if they are to win the trophy, but they smashed their fair share of records on Friday. The 15-point margin was New Zealand's biggest defeat at the tournament and ended a run of 18 consecutive World Cup victories for the Black Ferns.

Canada are now unbeaten in their last three games against New Zealand, with two wins and a draw.

Their performance was nothing short of exceptional, but they will likely have to go to another level in next week's final.

When asked if her side had more to offer, captain Alex Tessier did not hesitate.

"Yeah I'm very confident with this team," Tessier told reporters.

"There is so much left in the tank. I've said it before we build after every training, we build every match. Obviously, we'll review tonight's win and quickly focus [on England or France].

"There's so much will in this team and so much excitement."