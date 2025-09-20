England survive brave France to reach Women's Rugby World Cup final

Open Extended Reactions

England reached a seventh-straight Women's Rugby World Cup final with a nervous, thrilling 35-17 semifinal win over France on Saturday.

It was the kind of contest involving the hosts that the tournament had been crying out for. Though uncomfortable at times for the Red Roses, the Ashton Gate crowd were on the edge of their seats and the entertaining battle was a great spectacle. It whetted the appetite for next week's final against Canada nicely.

If England fans had expected another cushy afternoon, they were sorely mistaken. France came to play.

It did look as though the Red Roses faithful would get their wish early on, thanks to some magic from Ellie Kildunne. The world player of the year burst down the left wing, nobody in blue was able to lay a glove on her.

Ellie Kildunne scored two tries and was named player of the match against France Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

As Morgane Bourgeois came across to try and cover, everyone in the stadium could see the sidestep coming. Even the French fullback herself must have sensed it, but there was nothing she could do to stop Kildunne gliding past her to score under the posts.

But, instead of buckling, France rose to the occasion. They got under the skin of the hosts with plenty of niggle throughout the match.

France brought the physicality needed to compete with the world's best side and got their reward on 23 minutes. After trying to play some expansive rugby, they went to the trenches, patiently building phases and tiring the English defence. The ball was worked right to left then smartly back to the right for Nassira Konde to score.

England threatened on attack again, but loose carries and knock-ons were their undoing. France came back and had a try rightly chalked off for a forward pass in the build-up. Regardless, it was another psychological win for them.

Individuals stood up for England. Meg Jones was immense and Kildunne seemed to cover almost every blade of grass. Everything she did on attack looked threatening and entertaining, but the unfamiliar scoreboard pressure was the elephant in the room as the Red Roses led by just two points at the break.

England started the second half strong, and it wasn't long before they had a second try. Their driving maul proving too strong for France off the back of a lineout with Amy Cokayne going over.It was a no-nonsense try befitting of the circumstances.

Amy Cokayne let out a burst of emotion after her try Dan Mullan/Getty Images

England were up for a scrap. There was a set-to after Kildunne shoved Carla Arbez on the ground after forcing her into touch. The intensity a true test for the usually dominant Red Roses.

However, as they mounted another bid for their first-ever World Cup final appearance, France did not roll over. They went back to basics themselves, the forwards laying the platform before the ball went left to Joanna Grisez who went over in the corner. Bourgeois slotted an excellent conversion to bring it back within two.

It was time for England to show why they're the world's best, and they did just that.

The replacements brought fresh energy and their depth proved crucial in the latter stages.

Scrum-half Natasha Hunt took a quick tap on halfway and the hosts rolled forward. Brilliant ruck speed got them moving before Abby Ward went over just shy of the hour mark.

Then, ten minutes later, Kildunne produced another moment of brilliance, running the length of France's half, beating three defenders to score in the right-hand corner.

The stadium let out a collective sigh of relief. France did respond with a second try from Konde, but it was too little, too late.

Jones scored with two minutes to play to celebrate England reaching the final, though not without a few nervous moments along the way.