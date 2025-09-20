Open Extended Reactions

England coach John Mitchell has heaped praise on "special" fullback Ellie Kildunne after her player of the match effort in their semifinal win over France.

England were forced to battle against a physical French side but came out on top 35-17 in Bristol to reach the World Cup final.

Key to their success was Kildunne, who scored two brilliant tries, breaking open the French defence and making it looks easy as she showed why she's the reigning World Rugby player of the year.

"She's special," Mitchell told his post-match news conference.

"She deserves her accolades as last year's world player of the year. She's still very, very young.

Ellie Kildunne was named player of the match as England beat France to secure their spot in the Women's Rugby World Cup final. Paul Harding/Getty Images

"Everyone puts her on a poster, [she's] everyone's superstar but she's a very humble girl. [Doing] photography and bits and pieces, the way she loves being creative.

"She's not a woman you [put in a] box. She's inspired by autonomy, only needs a little bit of a structure. She's dealing with life very well because she's put on a pedestal and it's quite new to her live.

"It's really important we support her in this space but also allow her to chase her goals."

Kildunne left the field early in Bristol and while Mitchell wasn't aware of the specifics of the injury, he had not been told it was serious or would keep her out of next week's final.

While he was pleased with the gritty performance, Mitchell was keen to point out the job was not finished, as England seek to win their third World Cup title.

"We've earned the right to contest the final," he said.

"It's a new game in itself now. No one really remembers how you get there, no one will ever remember how we won today, over time.

"We've just got to again stay on process, narrow our focus, we've got a short week. We've got to recover and have some fun, enjoy the week as well with it being in our country.

"The two best teams in the world, how good's that?"