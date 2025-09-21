Everything you need to know about the Bledisloe Cup

Open Extended Reactions

Buckle up rugby fans because two of the biggest weeks of the rugby year are upon us with the first Bledisloe Cup clash of 2025 just days away.

There's plenty on the line ahead of this year's series with the Wallabies and All Blacks both still in contention for the Rugby Championship title, with the trans-Tasman rivalry set to go to yet another level.

Read on for all you need to know ahead of this year's series.

WHAT IS THE BLEDISLOE CUP?

The Bledisloe Cup is an annual series played between Australia and New Zealand that has been contested since the 1930s. While the competition is currently played across a two-match series as part of the Rugby Championship, it has varied since it's inaugural fixture with some series featuring, one, three or four matches, while some games have even taken place in locations outside of Australia and New Zealand. It is often considered the pinnacle of trans-Tasman rivalry.

WHY IS IT NAMED THE BLEDISLOE CUP?

The Bledisloe Cup is named after New Zealand's governor-general from 1930 to 1935, Lord Bledisloe, who donated the huge silver trophy.

HOW BIG IS THE BLEDISLOE CUP TROPHY?

The Bledisloe Cup is the largest trophy in world rugby and is widely considered the most beautiful. A 71cm tall, sterling silver cup, the trophy weighs just over 8kgs and features New Zealand fern and kowhai flowers and Australian gum nuts and wattle. It can reportedly hold 33 cans of beer.

HOW DOES THE SERIES WORK?

Played across just two-matches, New Zealand need only win one match to retain the title, while the Wallabies must win at least one match and secure a draw to claim the trophy.

Tupou Vaa'i lifts the Bledisloe Cup Hannah Peters/Getty Images

WHO IS THE CURRENT HOLDER OF THE BLEDISLOE CUP?

The All Blacks have held the Cup for over two decades winning back the title in 2003. They haven't broken their hold since.

WHO WON THE FIRST BLEDISLOE CUP FIXTURE?

There is currently dispute between the two nations over when the inaugural Bledisloe Cup encounter took place with Rugby Australia archives declaring the All Blacks won the first fixture in 1931, with fullback Ron Bush kicking four penalties and a conversion in a 20-13 win in Auckland. However, New Zealand Rugby union records show the first fixture wasn't until the following year in which the All Blacks claimed two wins in a best of three series.

HAS THE BLEDISLOE SERIES ALWAYS BEEN AN ANNUAL FIXTURE?

The series hasn't always been an annual fixture with the two nations competing for the cup sporadically between 1931 and 1981. In that time New Zealand won the trophy 19 times with Australia only lifting the cup four times. It has been contested annually since 1978 with New Zealand winning the trophy 37 times and Australia just 10.

Fraser McReight of Australia scores a try Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

WHEN DID THE WALLABIES FIRST WIN THE TROPHY?

The Wallabies claimed the trophy for the first time in 1934.

HOW LONG IS THE LONGEST SUCCESSIVE RUN?

The All Blacks are currently on the longest successive run in the Bledisloe Cup series, holding the title for 22 years since they won the Cup back in 2002. Between the years of 1951 to 1978 they held the trophy across 13 straight series.

HOW MANY TIMES HAS EACH NATION WON THE CUP?

New Zealand: 54

Australia: 12

FIXTURES:

Saturday 27 Sept.: New Zealand vs. Australia, Eden Park, Auckland 3:05pm AEST [5:05pm NZST, 7:05am RSA, 2:05am ARG]

Saturday 4 Oct.: Australia vs. New Zealand, Optus Stadium, Perth 7:45pm AEST [5:45pm AWST, 9:05pm NZST, RSA, ARG]

LAST YEAR'S RESULTS:

All Blacks 31 def. Wallabies 28, Accord Stadium Sydney

All Blacks 33 def. Wallabies 13, Sky Stadium, Wellington

LARGEST SCORELINE:

All Blacks 43 def. 5 Wallabies, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, 2020

The All Blacks and Wallabies played out a thrilling Bledisloe Cup draw in Wellington in 2020 Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

SQUADS

WALLABIES:

FORWARDS: Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Josh Canham, Nick Champion De Crespigny, Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Billy Pollard, Tom Robertson, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, James Slipper, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson

BACKS: Filipo Daugunu, Tane Edmed, Jake Gordon, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Ryan Lonergan, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott, James O'Connor, Hunter Paisami, Harry Potter, Hamish Stewart, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Corey Toole

ALL BLACKS:

FORWARDS: Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Brodie McAlister, Ethan de Groot, Tamaiti Williams, Ollie Norris, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, Scott Barrett, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa'I, Fabian Holland, Samipeni Finau, Simon Parker, Ardie Savea, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai, Luke Jacobson.

BACKS: Cortez Ratima, Cameron Roigard, Noah Hotham, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Anton Leinert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Quinn Tupaea, Billy Proctor, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Rieko Ioane, Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece, Emoni Narawa, Will Jordan, Ruben Love.