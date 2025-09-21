Women's Rugby World Cup: England's Meg Jones wants to inspire in final

Open Extended Reactions

England centre Meg Jones has admitted the nervy semifinal win over France was "exactly what we needed" ahead of next week's Women's Rugby World Cup final.

The Red Roses booked their ticket to a seventh-straight final with the 35-17 win in Bristol, but the scoreline suggests it was an easier afternoon than it was for the hosts.

France dominated the ball with 61% possession, and while England were more clinical, they were forced to work for their successes, making 231 tackles to France's 90.

Jones, who was her usual destructive self with four turnovers, said it was the kind of battle her side had been looking for ahead of the final.

"I asked one thing from the girls and that was to choose how hard you're going to hit and inspire the person next to you," Jones told media. "100% I think it's exactly what we needed. Everyone's always going to have comment on how we play and what the game looks like but let me just tell you that defensive set sums us up.

England have set up a Women's Rugby World Cup final clash with Canada. Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images

"I think we've got so much heart and desire going into this team and we're enjoying what we're doing as well. Hopefully you see the fun out there, there's some good celebrations going on out there and we're just trying to enjoy the game as much as we can.

"The pressure is already big, let's not make it bigger. Let's just enjoy it for what it is."

Canada await in next week's showpiece, with the prospect of winning the World Cup at home in front of 80,000 fans at Twickenham an exciting one for Jones.

"I was holding back the tears [after the semifinal], because I just think it's everything we've built towards," Jones said. "It's huge for us. I honestly just think our biggest thing is inspiring a nation and little girls and boys around the country, super proud of what we've built and what we continue to build.

"We'll enjoy the moment we've had together. There will be lots of singing and we know we'll be straight back on it [on Sunday], big recovery day, big week ahead.

"We've earned another week, and we'll go again."