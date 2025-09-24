England vs Canada: How to watch Women's Rugby World Cup final

England head coach John Mitchell explains how he gained the trust of his squad ahead of their Rugby World Cup final vs. Canada. (1:33)

The time for waiting is nearly over. The Women's Rugby World Cup will see hosts and favourites England take on underdogs Canada in Twickenham on Saturday, with the winner handed their place rugby history.

This is somewhat of a revenge game for England -- John Mitchell's side have won all 32 Test matches since the last edition of the World Cup final. On that day, they agonisingly lost 34-31 to New Zealand in Auckland in a game that saw them reduced to 14 players in the first 18 minutes.

The Red Roses will be hoping for a very different outcome this time round when they face Canada, who smashed the Black Ferns in a 34-19 victory at Ashton Gate last weekend. The Canadians are no pushovers: Kevin Rouet's side entered this tournament ranked No. 2 in the world and have so far breezed their way through the competition.

Consider also that Canada had to crowdfund their way to this tournament -- they successfully raised nearly CAN$1M (£560,000) with their "Mission: Win Rugby World Cup 2025" campaign. Now they are one step away from hoisting the trophy, although there is no tougher test than England.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's big game.

Key details and kick-off time

When: Saturday, Sept. 27 at 4 p.m. BST (1 a.m. AEST)

Where: Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Match official: Hollie Davidson

How to watch on TV in the UK, Ireland and Australia

The Women's Rugby World Cup final will be broadcast free-to-air on BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK. In Australia, the tournament has been broadcast on 9Now, and in Ireland it has been available on RTE Player.

Team news and starting XVs

Editor's note: Both starting XVs will appear here when they are announced later this week.

The main player to watch out for when the teams are announced is Ellie Kildunne. The reigning World Player of the Year limped off in England's semifinal win over France with an apparent injury.

She played down any concerns after the match, saying: "The legs are fine, I was just tired, really tired.

"It was a very competitive match, with lots of running and lots of tackling. We'll take the next few days to recovered, reset and get ourselves ready for the final."

Elsewhere, England are at full strength and will be hoping for another storming game from centre Meg Jones, who starred against France and has since been nominated for the World Women's XVs Player of the Year award.