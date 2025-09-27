LIVE: Women's Rugby World Cup Final - England vs. Canada

England head coach John Mitchell speaks about the challenges faced being the favourites heading into the Rugby World Cup final vs. Canada (1:54)

The 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup final is here!

After five weeks, 30 games, a heap of tries and plenty of action, we are finally down to two teams and 80 minutes, with hosts England taking on Canada at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

England, the world's No. 1 ranked side, are favourites, but don't count out Canada -- ranked No. 2 in the world -- who have been a class above everyone they have faced so far.

The Red Roses kicked off the tournament with a 69-7 demolition of the United States last month and have bulldozed through Samoa, Australia, Scotland and France to reach the big dance.

Canada have been equally impressive, going past Fiji, Wales and Scotland with ease during pool play, before thrashing Australia in the quarterfinals. Their best moment came against defending champions New Zealand in the semifinals, with a 34-19 win in Bristol.

The final is set up beautifully. The two best sides in the world going head-to-head for World Cup glory in front of a sold out Twickenham with upwards of 80,000 fans expected to attend.

England have been in the last six finals, with their last victory coming at the 2014 edition, where they incidentally beat Canada.

Canada have never won the tournament so will be looking to make some history of their own on Satuday afternoon.

