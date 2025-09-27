Women's Rugby World Cup: New Zealand rout France in third-place playoff

England head coach John Mitchell explains how he gained the trust of his squad ahead of their Rugby World Cup final vs. Canada. (1:33)

TWICKENHAM, London -- New Zealand beat France 42-26 in the Women's Rugby World Cup third-place playoff match at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

The Black Ferns were knocked out of the tournament in the semifinals by Canada last week in what was their first defeat in 18 World Cup games.

However, they ended their campaign on a high with a classy win over France, who pushed England close in their semifinal.

Les Bleus opened the scoring at Twickenham with Pauline Bourdon going over after 10 minutes.

It only served to jolt New Zealand into life with co-captain Ruahei Demant responding less than five minutes late, scoring under the posts after some sustained pressure.

The score was locked at 7-7 for the next 15 minutes before centre Sylvia Brunt scored to put the Black Ferns ahead for the first time.

Brunt was involved in her side's third with a wonderfully worked move down right wing.

Renee Holmes linked up with Brunt to bamboozle the French defence, before Holmes finished the try to give New Zealand some breathing room.

New Zealand will return home as third-place winners at the Women's Rugby World Cup. David Rogers/Getty Images

Moments later, the Black Ferns had another down the same side of the pitch. This time it was Jorja Miller who broke down the wing before handing off to the supporting Laura Bayfield to score.

Not wanting to miss out on the try-scoring action, 18-year-old Braxton Sorensen-McGee grabbed her customary try not long after the restart with a piercing run down the right wing.

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe left the field just shy of the hour mark in what was potentially her last game for New Zealand.

The 34-year-old came out of retirement for the World Cup and was visibly emotional when she was shown on the big screen.

The sight of the legendary winger brought a huge cheer from the crowd. Minutes later Sorensen-McGee, who has been dubbed Woodman-Wickliffe's heir, scored a second and New Zealand were out of sight.

France hit back twice in quick succession with tries from Léa Champon and Gaby Vernier to begin a come back, with fullback Emilie Boulard adding her side's fourth try soon after to set up a tight finish.

However, it was too little, too late as New Zealand hung on to claim third place at the tournament.