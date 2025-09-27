Women's Rugby World Cup: England's John Mitchell named Coach of the Year

Take a look at the numbers behind England's 33-13 victory over Canada to be crowned Women's Rugby World Cup champions for the first time in 11 years. (1:21)

John Mitchell was named as World Rugby Women's Coach of the Year following England's World Cup victory over Canada on Saturday.

The Red Roses won 33-13 in front of a record crowd at Twickenham to claim their third World Cup title in impressive fashion.

Mitchell, who is yet to lose a game as England coach since taking over in 2023, was announced as coach of the year following full time.

He has led them to back-to-back Six Nations Grand Slams and capped the year off with the world cup.

The win took England's unbeaten streak to 33 Tests, dating back to the last world cup final in 2022. Canada's Sophie De Goede was crowed World Rugby Player of the Year, beating England's Meg Jones and New Zealander Jorja Miller.