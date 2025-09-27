Women's Rugby World Cup: England win feels like 'closure' - Mitchell

All of the action from England's 33-13 win over Canada to become three-time Women's Rugby World Cup champions. (1:03)

England coach John Mitchell has said his side's Rugby World Cup victory feels like "closure."

The Red Roses beat Canada 33-13 at Twickenham on Saturday, three years on from their heartbreaking defeat in the 2022 final against New Zealand.

However, there was no stopping England on home soil as they romped to victory and secured their third World Cup crown.

Mitchell, who was named World Rugby Coach of the Year after the final whistle, is yet to lose a game as Red Roses coach.

"It's big. It's big," Mitchell told his postmatch news conference. "To be part of a winning World Cup side is huge. Sometimes you look back, and you go 'jeez,' certain tournaments illude you."

John Mitchell led England to World Cup glory three years after they fell at the final hurdle. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

"I must admit I could be sitting here going you've never brought closure to a World Cup.

"We needed to bring closure to what we set out to do three years ago today. They [the team] are phenomenal."

Captain Zoe Aldcroft reflected on the occasion, with a record 81,885 fans in attendance at Twickenham.

"Honestly, it is unbelievable, it's literally what reams are made of. We've built something so special over the last few years," Aldcroft said. "Today it was just about sticking to our process and believing in ourselves.

"Everyone just had to do their own job and that is what everyone did today. I am just so proud of every single one of those girls.

"It is such an amazing occasion as well it was next level. It was a chance to redefine women's rugby. We've been on this journey about 'for the girls' and it wasn't just about the girls in the circle it was about the girls we want to inspire and those who have come before us."