England fans brave rain for Red Roses' World Cup victory party

England fans braved the rain at Battersea Power Station to celebrate the Red Roses' World Cup win, with flags, cowgirl hats, and music creating a lively atmosphere as the team made a triumphant appearance on the balcony.

The weather may have not have been kind, but that did not dampen spirits of the bumper turnout alongside the Thames.

Many supporters arrived with painted faces and waving flags, as some lively tunes from the DJ and a performance by the Fat Brass band helped to lift the expectant crowd -- many under their umbrellas -- before the team arrived.

England's players revelled in the jubilant atmosphere which followed their 33-13 victory over Canada in Saturday's World Cup final at Allianz Stadium, played out in front of a record 81,885 crowd.

There were plenty of famous faces watching on at Battersea as well, including England footballer Lucy Bronze -- twice a Euros winner with the Lionesses -- and Dame Kelly Holmes, who took double gold on the athletics track for Great Britain at the 2004 Olympics.

The Red Roses' lift the World Cup trophy at Battersea Power Station. John Phillips/Getty Images

England captain Zoe Aldcroft brought her squad out onto the balcony, all with medals around their necks and some opting for sunglasses -- which could well have been hiding a few tired eyes following celebrations through the early hours and towards dawn -- while Hannah Botterman had her own red cowgirl hat as well as a couple of energy drinks in hand.

"We have been on a journey for three years," Aldcroft said.

"We have dug deep, had some fun along the way, but I am super proud of all the girls up here today -- they are absolutely unbelievable.

"The big thing is our culture. We are so bonded as a team and we have so many fun experiences. We have enjoyed this time together and it brings us together on the pitch."

The stars were out for the celebrations on Sunday. Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Aldcroft added: "We spoke about redefining the women's game.

"It is not about winning the final, it is inspiring the next generation to pick up a rugby ball and play in their local clubs -- that has been massive for us."

Addressing the crowd ahead of another trophy lift, Aldcroft said: "Thank you so much for the support right from the start of the tournament in Sunderland to down here at Twickenham for the final. It has been amazing."

England head coach John Mitchell took a moment to pay tribute to his players, who headed down to meet the fans, signing plenty of autographs and stopping to pose for selfies.

"They are cool and unreal to work with every day," he said. "Once they understand what is required, they take it on."

With an eye on what is next for the all-conquering Red Roses, who boast a record 33 consecutive victories, Mitchell said: "I am looking forward to celebrating this for a little bit longer -- the beer fridge is looking pretty good.

"We will then get to Christmas, let the girls work their way back into the club sides, give them a break basically. Then [we will] have a chat in January to see what everyone's goals are, then we will move forward into the Six Nations."