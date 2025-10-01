Christy Doran calls on World Rugby to look into an independent broadcast operations to avoid home ground bias in replays. (1:41)

The scary part, for opposition teams at least, is just how good Cam Roigard could become in time.

Roigard delivered a virtuoso performance in his return for the All Blacks at Eden Park last weekend, scoring two tries, beating three defenders, running for 67 metres and threatening the Wallabies with near every touch.

After the best part of two months on the sideline with a foot fracture, and one provincial comeback game off the bench, Roigard immediately reminded everyone of his elite status with a superb 75-minute shift that propelled the All Blacks to retain the Bledisloe Cup for a 23rd straight year.

Without Roigard, perhaps, the Bledisloe would be up grabs in the Perth rematch this weekend. It's certainly no coincidence Roigard's return helped spark the previously stuttering All Blacks attack.

"He was phenomenal," All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan enthused. "He can change the point of attack. He can go and carry and he works really well with his forwards. It was great to have him back. It's a credit to how hard he's worked to go straight in and play.

"We talked in the coaches box about bringing him off but he was on fire so we left him out there."

While halfback is often the fulcrum of the French game, New Zealand is much more accustomed to relying on their first five-eighth -- Dan Carter, Richie Mo'unga, Beauden Barrett -- as their focal, commanding figures.

If it's not the No. 10 New Zealand's loose forwards, the likes of Richie McCaw, Sir Michael Jones and Ardie Savea, often fill the inspirational brief for the All Blacks.

In the wake of Aaron Smith's Test retirement, though, there is no question who will, fitness permitting, demand the All Blacks starting halfback duties for many years to come.

Roigard, that's who.

Fans and pundits alike were astounded when Finlay Christie was preferred on the bench over Roigard for the All Blacks' knockout matches at the 2015 World Cup.

If Roigard's talent wasn't evident to everyone at the time, it sure is now.

Injuries have restricted Roigard's impact and development since then -- and his absence from the All Blacks has been telling.

Roigard's sniping running game is his obvious threat but he also possesses a booming left boot that alleviates pressure from other playmakers. His size and strength -- he's by far the All Blacks biggest halfback -- allows him to shake off ruck pressure. His support play came to the fore by scoring the match-winning try last week, after looming up on Quinn Tupaea's shoulder following Jordie Barrett's slick inside ball. And, crucially, Roigard is adept at brushing off mistakes to refocus his game.

"It's awesome to be back. There's moments like that you can't quite replicate and you dream of," Roigard said after scoring the All Blacks final try. "To retain the Bledisloe in front of our home fans. It doesn't get much better."

With 20-year-old halfback Dylan Pledger, who is cut from the Aaron Smith speed mould, expected to be included in the All Blacks XV team later this year before playing Super Rugby, the No 9 jersey is in safe hands.

For now, there is some distance between Roigard and his competitors for the All Blacks jersey.

That much was clear when Roigard upstaged French superstar Antoine Dupont in Paris last November. And after a mere 13 Tests, nine starts, Roigard's influence on the world stage will only grow.

"He's a quality player. He's a competitive man," All Blacks fullback Will Jordan said. "I know he's been hurting being on the sidelines. He's huge for us, the way he controls around the ruck, his kicking game, he takes the moment when it comes. To come back and play 75 minutes it was a huge shift and we needed it. I'm really happy for him."

Roigard will be paired with a different halves partner as the All Blacks seek to banish their frustrating inconsistency this weekend with Damian McKenzie to replace the injured Beauden Barrett in Perth.

McKenzie savoured the first eight Tests as Scott Robertson's first-choice playmaker last year but after falling behind Barrett he has since started once in the No. 10 jersey -- in the third Test against France in Hamilton -- this season.

And with Hurricanes playmaker Ruben Love, having only played three Tests, none of those at first-five, deputising for McKenzie from the bench, the All Blacks stocks at No. 10 are in the spotlight.

"He's in a really good space," All Blacks assistant coach Jason Holland said of McKenzie.

"Damian will take every opportunity to have a crack and take the line on a little bit. With the way Aussie defend, being a bit softer on the edges to what South Africa were, we need to be at them and not passing early so that will be an advantage.

"Damian and Ruben [Love] have led the team really well this week. They're working well together.

"Damian is excited. He's only had one start at 10. He had heaps last year. He's loving the idea of us having the ball for a long time and not giving it away."

With Caleb Clarke reinjuring his ankle in his return to the left wing last week, Leicester Fainga'anuku's power is expected to be thrust in for his first All Blacks appearance since the 2023 World Cup quarterfinal after returning home from two years with French club Toulon.

The Wallabies regain influential forwards Will Skelton and Rob Valentini, both of whom led their power game against the British and Irish Lions, but with Tane Edmed likely to start at first-five, the All Blacks could target his channel.

"They give them another level of physicality and size," Holland said of Skelton and Valentini.

"It wouldn't surprise me if Nic White plays. Nic and Jake Gordon are both outstanding with their box kicking. We did a pretty good job against that last weekend but we expect that to come again.

"And if Nic White is there we will have to be smart around the niggle. Him and Skelton the Aussies grow behind them. There will be no backward steps but we have to be smart around that."

The Bledisloe is safely stowed for another year but with the Rugby Championship title in the balance and everything for both teams to prove, this is no dead rubber.

If the Wallabies are to flip the script and stun the All Blacks, they must find a way to contain the rampant Roigard.