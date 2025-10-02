Wallabies regain juggernaut, O'Connor relegated

Christy Doran calls on World Rugby to look into an independent broadcast operations to avoid home ground bias in replays. (1:41)

Wallabies enforcer Will Skelton and scrumhalf Jake Gordon have been handed starts for Saturday night's sold-out Bledisloe Cup clash with New Zealand in Perth, but James O'Connor has been dropped to the bench.

Skelton has flown in from France to bolster the Wallabies as they attempt to bounce back from last week's 33-24 loss to the All Blacks at Eden Park.

Also among the five changes to the starting line-up was the inclusion of playmaker Tane Edmed, resulting in O'Connor shifting to the bench.

Halfback Tate McDermott was among the outs after tearing his hamstring so badly last week it requires surgery.

Gordon has recovered from his own hamstring injury to replace McDermott in the starting side, with last week's debutant Ryan Lonergan named on the bench.

It means Nic White, who came out of retirement this week for a second time in order to link up with the Wallabies at training, won't be needed for Saturday's match.

Filipo Daugunu earns his first start of the year on the left wing, while Allan Alaalatoa starts at tighthead prop in front of an expected crowd of more than 55,000 fans.

The Wallabies have lost their last nine matches against the All Blacks, with their last victory on New Zealand shores back in 2001 at Dunedin’s old Carisbrook stadium. Steve Christo - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Australia must defeat NZ and rely on Argentina upsetting South Africa in order to have a chance at winning the Rugby Championship.

With just one round to play, South Africa top the standings on 15 points, with NZ (14) and Australia (11) also in the running.

Given South Africa's superior points differential, the Wallabies will likely need a bonus-point win to have a chance at claiming the silverware.

The Wallabies can't win the Bledisloe Cup after losing the series opener last week on the back of some controversial refereeing decisions.

"The squad has dusted themselves off from the disappointment in Auckland and they've worked away this week, in preparation for what's going to be another torrid Test match against New Zealand on Saturday," Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt said.

The All Blacks have made six changes to their run-on side, with veteran flyhalf Beauden Barett (shoulder) and prop Ethan de Groot (concussion) among the outs.

Prop Tyrel Lomax (broken thumb) and winger Caleb Clarke (ankle) will also miss through injury.

Damian McKenzie has been handed the No.10 jersey, while winger Leicester Fainga'anuku will play his first Test since the 2023 World Cup.

Saturday's match will mark James Slipper's 151st and final Test match, with the 36-year-old Wallabies prop announcing on Wednesday he will be retiring from international rugby after Saturday's match.

WALLABIES: Max Jorgensen, Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Filipo Daugunu, Tane Edmed, Jake Gordon, Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, Tom Hooper, Will Skelton, Nick Frost, Allan Alaalatoa, Billy Pollard, James Slipper.

Replacements: Josh Nasser, Tom Robertson, Taniela Tupou, Jeremy Williams, Rob Valetini, Ryan Lonergan, James O'Connor, Josh Flook