Wallabies produce Perth stinker in Slipper's farewell

The Wallabies have saved one of their worst performances of the year for the last of their domestic Test season, extending their losing streak to the All Blacks while waving goodbye to any chance of securing the Rugby Championship with a 28-14 defeat.

As the rain hammered down at Optus Stadium in Perth to produce what can only be described as a lacklustre and ugly contest, the Wallabies looked the better team in the opening passages of play - despite conceding a quickfire All Blacks try in the seventh minute through Elroy Carter - dominating possession, building a lead within the first 15 minutes and looking dangerous out wide with Max Jorgensen, Harry Potter and Filipo Daugunu combining well on the edges.

But as the game wore on and the errors compounded, the game slowly slipped away.

This time there would be no questionable referee decisions to hide their blushes, instead they must turn to the four lineout losses, 29 missed tackles and two yellow cards as to why they succumbed to a record 11th straight loss to their trans-Tasman rivals and failed to send their stalwart James Slipper off as a winner.

Ryan Lonergan of the Wallabies Matt King/Getty Images

Opening the game with a penalty goal, the Wallabies were forced to rely on Tane Edmed's boot through the first half to keep them in the contest after one of their first attacking raids inside the All Blacks' redzone resulted in an overturned try for a dangerous cleanout from Tom Hooper.

While the flanker was forced to the sideline, the Wallabies continued to pummel the All Blacks defence with Edmed seemingly shrugging off his Sydney performance and showing confidence in his decision making while Jorgensen, Len Ikitau and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii made sure to put themselves in the mix as they looked to take the ball to width early with endless offloads sending their ball runners into half gaps. Several Scott Barrett breakdown penalties also opened the door.

But for all the possession and territory the Wallabies enjoyed they failed to captialise. Inaccuracy at the lineout meant attacking chances were squandered, while the loss of Will Skelton to a failed HIA just minutes after Hooper's sin binning meant they lost aggressiveness at the breakdown they had been enjoying.

Quick as a flash the tide turned and it was the All Blacks over the line for their second, captilising on a poor Wallabies' lineout with Jordie Barrett identifying the gulf of space in the back and sending a pinpoint grubber kick to test Potter. A loose pick up from the wing, a fortuitous falcon from Barrett and a rampaging Quinn Tupaea all combined to see the All Blacks outside centre scoring a spectacular try.

The errors soon came in thick and fast. For how impressive Edmed had been in the opening quarter it all came unstuck as he quickly began to feel the pressure and his game fell to pieces.

Len Ikitau of the Wallabies leaves the field after receiving a yellow card Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Kicking the restart straight into touch, the All Blacks were handed the perfect attacking platform, and they made sure not to miss. In quick succession they took the ball to the edges, piling on the pressure before the Wallabies folded through the middle, handing the All Blacks another penalty. Quick thinking from last week's top performer Cam Roigard, saw the ball taken quickly, exploiting the Wallabies retreating players, and it would be Tupaea over once again.

Bang-bang. Two tries in three minutes and suddenly the Wallabies were tryless, slipping off tackles despite a strong defensive effort early on and heading into the break 17-9 down despite their many attacking opportunities.

"Looking at that try there with Jordy putting his big beak in the way, that sort of thing they get that on the back of we get a try and get brought back for what's been described as a croc roll and their confidence, our young team needs, it sort of slips away from you," Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt told Stan Sport after the match.

"Particularly when Will [Skelton] goes off after about 12 minutes, which we'd sort of built a bit of what we wanted to do around some of the some of the people we had and then we started to lose them so that doesn't help either, but New Zealand they are very, very tough side.

"They've got weapons across the park. Players I know well, and our players know well. If they get the opportunity, they're gonna be tough to beat."

While the Wallabies demonstrated the grit and determination that has become so common in their game, they simply couldn't withstand the many errors that stifled them. Their lineout continued to deteriorate, a second yellow card to Ikitau piled on pressure, while Edmed's game continued to unravel.

His decision making was questionable. At one stage sending up a brainless kick straight to Will Jordan inside the All Blacks' 22 in what was one of the Wallabies best attacking positions, while his failed clearing kick in the final minutes would open the door for the All Blacks to put the exclamation point on the Bledisloe series with a try after the siren.

Taniela Tupou of the Wallabies is tackled Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

He isn't solely the one to blame for the Wallabies' underwhelming display with the side earning just their fourth entry into the All Blacks 22 in 50th minute while it would take them to the 66th to finally get over the line. The score can be attributed to the fly-half's accurate kick to find touch five metres out.

But the Ikitau's late try would be the only highlight for the second half as the All Blacks enjoyed the lion's share of possession and territory, tore the Wallabies' defence to pieces beating 40 defenders while they earned 15 turnovers.

Clearly there's still plenty of growth needed in the group, while a lack of depth - particularly at fly-half - has continued to be exposed.

"We're not out here to be competitive, we're here to win," Wallabies captain Harry Wilson told Stan Sport post match.

"The game was there for us, but it's Test footy and it's fine margins. Obviously we missed out on the try and then a few turnovers they scored and we weren't good enough today, but credit to New Zealand."