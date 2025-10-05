Springboks claim Rugby Championship crown again

Open Extended Reactions

The Springboks have proved themselves the best in the southern hemisphere once more, retaining the Rugby Championship title in a tight 29-27 tussle over Argentina at Twickenham, London, after coming back from a 13-10 deficit at half-time.

The win sealed a second consecutive title, with New Zealand, who earlier in the day outplayed Australia in Perth, in second place. Both teams sat on 19 points on the table, but a significant points differential saw the Springboks hold onto the title.

Argentina held a three-point lead at halftime, but conceded 19 points to lose their grip on the match. Los Pumas scored two quickfire tries in the final 10 minutes to cut the lead but left it too late to stop the Springboks from claiming another famous win in front of more than 70,000 supporters at the home of England Rugby.

South Africa's Siya Kolisi lifts The Rugby Championship Trophy Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images

It wasn't a full 80-minute performance from the Springboks, who had a poor first half, but a brilliant first 30 minutes in the second half and relentless forward power was enough to put the Pumas away.

"It was a tough day today," South Africa captain Siya Kolisi told Sky Sports. "All credit to the Argentinian team.

"They came hard and we knew they were going to from the beginning. But once again, for us as a team, I'm so proud of our boys."

Springboks halfback Canan Moodie was binned within the first two minutes for a dangerous tackle, opening the door for the Pumas to score early. Bautista Delguy found the line in the opening minutes while two penalties from Santiago Carreras gave the Pumas the advantage, with the Springboks' points coming via a Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu penalty and a converted try from scrum-half Reinach.

But hooker Malcolm Marx's try early in the second half saw the Springboks lead for the first time at 15-13 before Reinach's second of the match gave the Springboks breathing space. He soon went over again, seeing South Africa's lead blowout 29-13 heading into the last quarter.

The Pumas refused to go away through with Delguy scoring his second of the night in the 66th minute, giving Argentina renewed hope.

It was soon dashed though when Carreras hit the upright from a penalty on the halfway line with three minutes left to play. If he had converted it would have reduced the lead to just six points making it a one score game.

A fantastic crossfield to Rodrgio Isgro moments later would see the replacement run in for a last-minute try, but it would be too little too late with the Springboks claiming a two-point victory.