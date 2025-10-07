Lewis Moody MND diagnosis: Kevin Sinfield to support 'any way I can'

Kevin Sinfield has said he will "support in any way he can" after hearing about former England rugby captain Lewis Moody's motor neurone disease diagnosis.

Sinfield has raised more than £10 million ($13.4m) to fund research and raise awareness of MND since his friend and Leeds Rhinos teammate Rob Burrow was diagnosed with the disease in 2019.

Burrow died from complications of the disease at the age of 41 in June last year.

Lewis Moody captained England during his rugby career. Michael Steele/Getty Images

Sinfield, currently a coach with the England rugby union team, told the PA news agency: "I'm obviously very saddened by the news. I'd like to wish Lewis, and all his family and friends, the very best.

"I'll support in any way I can. We have to keep fighting MND together."

Sinfield received a CBE last year for services to the MND community.

Sinfield's next fundraising challenge -- 7 in 7: Together -- is set to take place in early December, when he is due to run seven ultra-marathons in seven days across seven cities or regions.

In May 2023, Sinfield famously carried his friend Burrow over the finish line at the Leeds Marathon.