Wallabies centre Len Ikitau has revealed he would not join the rebel R360 competition if it meant he would be ruled out playing at the 2027 World Cup.

The 27-year-old admitted he had been approached by R360 to join the competition, which organisers hope to commence next October, but would be reluctant to join given it could cost him a Test spot.

"Being able to play in a Rugby World Cup, but in Australia, I don't think you get the opportunity again," Ikitau told reporters on his arrival at Exeter.

"So just having that in the back of my mind, wanting to be able to represent Australia in the 2027 World Cup, is something I want to do."

Rugby Australia joined major rugby unions including New Zealand, England, Ireland and France in announcing they would bar players from international matches if they opted to join the breakaway league.

The competition aims to have 12 franchises across the world, featuring eight men's and four women's, with the games to be played out in a touring format, replicating Formula 1, with plans to host events in Miami, London and Tokyo.

Organisers claim they have signatures of up 200 international players and have targeted many within Australia including high profile rugby league stars such as Reece Walsh, Nathan Cleary and Payne Haas.

"It looks like it's going to be an exciting competition," added Ikitau.

"To say that if you play in that competition you can't play in the World Cup, you're kind of weighing up your options.

"I feel like a new competition for rugby would be awesome, but being a part of it, who knows?

"I think my manager's been in touch, but I'm here with Exeter, and then I'm back with the Brums next year."

Ikitau recently arrived at Exeter for his one-year deal following the Rugby Championship which say Australia finish third with two wins from six Tests despite a promising start the campaign with an opening win over the Springboks in Johannesburg and an incredible post-siren win over the Pumas in Townsville.

He joins England centre Henry Slade and wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso as the side look to bounce back from a second-from-bottom finish in the Premiership last season.

Speaking on Stan Sport's Between Two Posts podcast earlier this week, the centre revealed he wouldn't be available for the Wallabies opening two end of year Tests against Japan on October 25 (AEDT) and England on November 2 (AEDT), but that he hoped he'd be available for the Italy clash November 9 (AEDT).

"I was talking to Joe (Schmidt) last week, and I was trying to tell him that I'll come in for the England week to do my weekly training because I know how much Joe loves it when boys are just in with the squad in training," said Ikitau.

"He just said 'no mate, take the week off and we'll get you in for the Italy week.

"So I'm just going to listen to the boss and play it by ear.

"Building on the Rugby Championship, obviously disappointed with the last two games (losses against New Zealand), but we're going in the right direction."