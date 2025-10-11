Open Extended Reactions

Rugby Australia have clarified their commitment to the women's game days after it was revealed the sporting body had plans to strip back funding from the women's program by up to $2 million.

As reported by the Roar earlier this week, Women's High Performance manager Jaime Fernandez resigned from his position due to the budget cuts just weeks after the Wallaroos exited the women's Rugby World Cup in a 46-5 quarter-final loss to eventual runners-up Canada.

In a statement on Saturday, RA boss Phil Waugh announced the sporting body would lock in a minimum of 10 Test matches a year from 2026 through to the 2029 Rugby World Cup set to be hosted in Australia.

These will include the existing Pacific Four and new WXV Global series. A tour of the USA and Europe have also been confirmed.

RA has also stated they plan to "deliver a fully resourced program from 2026".

The sporting body has more than doubled its investment into the women's game over the last World Cup cycle.

Following the departure of the Wallaroos first female head coach RA have confirmed former assistant Sam Needs has been established at interim head coach with Gill Bourke slotting in as interim assistant while former Australian sevens coach and current Brumbies women's coach Andy Friend has been brought in as a technical advisor through to the end of next year's Pacific Four series.

Faitala Moleka of the Wallaroos celebrates scoring a try with teammates Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

"Rugby Australia is excited to continue the elite Wallaroos program as we start our journey towards a once-in-a-generation opportunity at the 2029 Women's Rugby World Cup in Australia," Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh said.

"The Wallaroos have advanced to the quarterfinals of the last two Rugby World Cups and work has commenced to devise a high performance program best placed to take our national team to the next level when the world's best teams arrive on our shores in 2029.

"Whilst we finalise our national women's rugby delivery model, we are delighted that Sam, Andy and Gill will lead the team forward through the Pacific Four Series in 2026.

"The appointment of the Wallaroos interim coaching panel and the opening of player contracting will ensure continuity and high standards as we enter a new Rugby World Cup cycle."

It was also revealed players contracting for the 2026 season will commence immediately.

Meanwhile, plans for the upcoming Super Rugby Women's season remain in limbo with sources telling ESPN several different plans had been tabled including an extended home-and-away season or potentially expanding to include New Zealand's Super Rugby Aupiki competition, however, budgeting was proving a stinking point for potential expansion.