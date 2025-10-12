Former Wales head coach, Warren Abrahams, dies aged 43

Warren Abrahams was appointed Wales head coach in 2020. WRU/Huw Evans Agency

Warren Abrahams, former head coach of Wales' women's side, has died aged 43.

Abrahams, who was in charge of Wales from November 2020 to July 2021, died in Kenya, where he had been coaching Belgium women's sevens team.

A statement from Belgium Rugby read: "Belgium rugby is mourning the sudden loss of BelSevens coach Warren Abrahams. Warren was in Kenya with the Belgian women's sevens team for the Safari 7's tournament when he passed away."

The Welsh Rugby Union posted on X: "Our sincerest condolences go to the family & friends of Warren Abrahams from everyone in Welsh rugby."

"Everyone at Harlequins is deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of former Academy Coach, Warren Abrahams," Premiership Rugby side Harlequins said in a statement.

"Warren made an enduring impact on the club during his time with the academy from 2011 to 2019. His passion, leadership and commitment to developing players were felt not only at Harlequins, but throughout the wider rugby world during his distinguished career."

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Warren's family, friends and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time."