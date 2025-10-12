Open Extended Reactions

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has named his 36-player squad to take on Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales in their Grand Slam tour.

Robertson has rewarded his Rugby Championship squad with hooker George Bell the only new inclusion to the group, while prop Tevita Mafileo is the only uncapped member of the group.

He's also kept the faith in out of favour wing Rieko Ioane who struggle through the Rugby Championship and was later dropped for the two Bledisloe Cup Tests.

The group has been bolstered by the inclusion of Beauden Barrett, who was absent for the side's final Bledisloe Cup clash with the Wallabies in Perth with a shoulder injury.

Rieko Ioane's recent exchanges with Jonathan Sexton added a whole other dimension to New Zealand's Test with Ireland Niall Carson/PA Images via Getty Images

He will travel with the group for their opening Test in Chicago, but it's unknown whether he'll be fit enough to start after damaging his AC joint in the side's opening Bledisloe Cup win in Auckland.

Bell's inclusion is his first this year after he lined up in three Tests last year and takes the place of Brodie McAlister, who has dropped out after his two appearances off the bench this season against France and South Africa.

The All Blacks will kick off their massive campaign when they take on Ireland in Chicago. The fixture is a rematch of their incredible encounter at Soldier Field in 2016.

The side will then travel to the UK for their first Grand Slam tour in 15 years with consecutive matches against Scotland, England and Wales.

"There is a lot of history that has led to this opportunity for our group, so will be honouring and taking inspiration from feats that have come before us.

"The rematch against Ireland at Soldier Field will be huge occasion, and then facing some of the northern hemisphere's best at their home grounds is a fantastic challenge for us. We are looking forward to this very special tour."

The All Blacks have achieved a Grand Slam four times - 1978, 2005, 2008, 2010.

Forwards: Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei'aho, George Bell, Ethan de Groot, Tamaiti Williams, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, Tevita Mafileo, Scott Barrett, patrick Tuipulotu, Fabian Holland, Josh Lord, Samipeni Finau, Simon Parker, Ardie Savea, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai, Luke Jacobson.

Backs: Cortez Ratima, Cameron Roigard, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Anton Leinert-Brown, Jordie Brown, Quinn Tupaea, Billy Proctor, Leicester Fainga'unuku, Reiko Ioane, Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece, Leroy Carter, Will Jordan, Ruben Love.

Unavailable injury list: Tyrel Lomax, Tupou Vaa'i, Noah Hotham, Emoni Narawa, Ollie Norris, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Asofa Aumua, Stephen Perofeta.