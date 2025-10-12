Open Extended Reactions

Carter Gordon has sensationally been selected in the Wallabies end of year tour squad after two seasons in rugby league.

Gordon's signing with Rugby Australia and the Queensland Reds was announced on Monday just hours before RA released the Wallabies' squad for their northern tour that features clashes against Japan, England, Italy, Ireland and France.

Gordon featured at the Wallabies dommed Rugby World Cup that saw the side dumped from the tournament following the pool stages. He continued with the Melbourne Rebels for another season, before he jumped ship to the NRL and joined the Gold Coast Titans following a tumultuous 12 months in the code which saw the end of the Rebels in the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

The fly-half is one of two No.10 options in the 34-player squad with inexperienced playmaker Tane Edmed also named.

Tom Lynagh won't feature with Joe Schmidt announcing the 22-year-old will remain in Australia following an "individualised program", while he stated he may look to selecting overseas players through the World Rugby Regulation 9 window.

After featuring through the Rugby Championship including a starring role in the side's miraculous win over the Springboks in Johannesburg ending a 62-year drought, James O'Connor could make a reappearance in the squad after he joined UK Premiership team Leicester Tigers.

Carter Gordon endured a tough afternoon in the Wallabies' 22-15 loss to Fiji, before he was subbed off early in the second half Chris Hyde/Getty Images

"We've taken a long-term view with Tom Lynagh, who is still just 22-years-old," Schmidt said in a press release. "He has had a few injury frustrations since the third Test versus the Lions in early August and will follow an individualised program, guided by both Wallabies and Queensland staff, which will allow him to recover to full fitness.

"There are a few players who have featured during recent Test matches, that are currently involved in competitions in Europe. Given the intensity of our Tour schedule, we may look to bolster our playing stocks by including some of these players during the World Rugby Regulation 9 window."

Standout centre Len Ikitau is also likely to rejoin the squad for the Italy Test after he joined his new club the Exeter Chiefs following the RC.

Schmidt has otherwise named just two uncapped players in Aidan Ross and Kalani Thomas with the latter included following the retirement of Nic White and the absence of Tate McDermott with a hamstring injury.

Wing Dylan Pietsch will make his return to the set up after he broke his jaw in the side's opening Test against the Springboks, alonside Andrew Kellaway who was sidelined with a calf injury for the side's two Bledisloe Cup matches against New Zealand.

Elsewhere Australia A squad members Matt Faessler, Josh Canham, Pete Samu and Hamish Stewart have also been named and will link up with the Wallabies in Tokyo after the match against Japan XV in Osaka on October 18, making it unlikely Ben Donaldson will join the group for their final four Tests of the year.

"The squad and staff have had a brief chance to catch their breath after what has been a dense and attritional Test season so far.

"The challenge certainly doesn't get any easier with five consecutive Tests on the road against high-quality international opposition but, in saying that, I think the squad will relish the challenge and players will work hard to be as competitive as possible.

"Both Aidan Ross and Kalani Thomas have had a bit of time with us and Carter Gordon will get the opportunity to integrate back into the Wallabies environment. The three players are fully fit and eager to be involved."

WALLABIES' SQUAD

Fowards: Allan Alaalatoa, Angus bell, Josh Canham, Nick Champion De Crespigny, Matt Faessker, Nick Frost, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Billy Pollard, Tom Robertson, Aidan Ross, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Pete Samu, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson

Backs: Filipo Daugunu, Tane Edmed, Josh Flook, Carter Gordon, Jake Gordon, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Ryan Lonergan, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Harry Potter, Hamish Stewart, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Kalani Thomas, Corey Toole.

Unavailable injury list: Charlie Gamble, Langi Gleeson, Tate McDermott, Noah Lolesio, Tom Wright, Tom Lynagh