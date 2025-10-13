Former Wallabies fly-half Carter Gordon is returning to rugby, Rugby Australia confirmed on Monday, with the 24-year-old signing with RA and the Queensland Reds until the end of 2028.

His contract takes effect immediately and makes him elligible for the Wallabies' northern hemisphere tour kicking off against Japan on Saturday Octobr 25 in Tokyo.

Gordon earned eight Test caps in his two years wearing the gold jersey and was named the Wallabies starting fly-half for the side's opening Rugby World Cup clashes against Georgia and Fiji.