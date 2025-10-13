Former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg has revealed that he retired from rugby in an attempt to rescue his marriage -- a decision he views as the "biggest mistake of my life".

Hogg called time on his career in 2023 at the age of 31 -- shortly before the World Cup that same year -- but following a tumultuous spell out of the game, resumed playing in 2024 after signing for French club Montpellier.

The British and Irish Lion in November 2024 admitted to abusing his estranged wife Gillian and was sentenced to a five-year non-harassment order and fined after breaching bail for repeatedly contacting his ex-partner.

Hogg admits that he caused hurt to people around him but has now restored some stability to his life.

"I missed the buzz, the changing room, the banter. I missed rugby more than I ever realised," Hogg told The Rugby Paper.

"I gave up on my rugby career to try to save my marriage. At the time I didn't know who I was.

"I was up to my eyeballs in antidepressants. I didn't know what was going on in life, whether I was making people happy or sad. I used alcohol to escape. I was purely existing.

"The Doddie Aid cycle ride from Scotland to Rome changed everything. For the first time since retiring, I felt part of a team again. I came back and told my dad, 'I've made the biggest mistake of my life.'

"I'm in a better place mentally than I've been in years. I used to think being selfish was strength, but I took that too far. I hurt people.

"Now I'm learning to be selfless for the right reasons -- for my kids, my partner, my team. I know I'll never be the same Stuart Hogg I once was, but I'm OK with it. I've found peace."

Hogg, who won 100 Scotland caps and made two Test appearances for the Lions, underwent Achilles surgery in April and has yet to play for Montpellier this season.