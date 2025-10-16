SANZAAR confirms future of Rugby Championship

With major Test rugby nations moving against rebel league R360, does the start-up competition still have a future? (2:18)

SANZAAR has confirmed the future of the Rugby Championship with the tournament to be played in full through 2027, 2028 and 2029.

After months of speculation of the future of the tournament given South Africa and New Zealand's planned tours in 2026 and 2030 -- dubbed 'the Greatest Rugby Rivalry' - leaving Australia and Argentina in the cold, a deal has finally been made between all four nations to see the continuation of the southern hemisphere tournament.

Given the All Blacks tour of South Africa in 2026 -- and the reciprocal tour in 2030 -- the RC will not take place with SANZAAR confirming "international multi-week tours" will play through the August-September window instead. Previous reports have speculated South Africa will likely tour to Argentina and Australia while the Bledisloe Cup will still be in contention between Australia and New Zealand in 2026.

Meanwhile, for the first time a full RC tournament will take place in a World Cup year with all 12 matches to take place ahead of the global tournament in Australia in 2027.

The calendar also includes the previously reported Nations Championship debuting in the July Test window next year and the November Test window.

The tournament is set to feature all four SANZAAR nations plus Fiji and Japan against the northern hemisphere's Six Nations - England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, France and Italy - with a final to take place at Twickenham to determine the dominant rugby nation between the two hemispheres.

South Africa's Siya Kolisi lifts The Rugby Championship Trophy Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images

"Looking ahead, our joint-venture is committed to driving the next chapter of southern hemisphere rugby," SANZAAR boss Brendan Morris said. "By collaborating closely with our Unions and valued broadcasting and commercial partners, we've developed an innovative calendar designed to deliver thrilling rugby experiences and set new benchmarks for the game in the years to come.

"This new calendar for southern hemisphere rugby is all about bringing to the fans the highest level of world class rugby and action. Indeed, after listening to what supporters, broadcasters and our stakeholders want, we've worked with the Unions to craft a bold and dynamic schedule designed to deliver unforgettable moments every year.

"It's a new dawn for southern hemisphere rugby, and we can't wait for our fans to be part of this exciting journey.

"The future of southern hemisphere rugby is brighter than ever. Our member unions have a proud record on the international stage and SANZAAR believes this new calendar will assist in strengthening this record, while delivering to the fans unparalleled excitement and access to the world's best rugby."

SANZAAR CALENDAR 2026-2030

2026:

July: Nations Championship

August/September: International Tour Series

October: Bledisloe Cup

November: Nations Championship

2027:

July/August: The Rugby Championship

October/November: Men's Rugby World Cup

2028:

July: Nations Championship

August/September: The Rugby Championship

November: Nations Championship

2029:

July: Lions tour to New Zealand && inbound tours

August/September: The Rugby Championship

November: Northern Autumn Series

2030:

July: Nations Championship

August/September: International Tour Series

October: Bledisloe Cup

November: Nations Championship