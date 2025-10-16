Explainer: What the Wallabies' schedule could look like through 2030

Open Extended Reactions

After months of negotiations and more than just a handful of terse exchanges, the Wallabies at last know what their southern hemisphere Test schedule entails through to 2030.

SANZAAR's confirmation of its five-year plan for the Rugby Championship has given each of the alliance's partners certainty, albeit with a few pieces of the puzzle still to be finalised. Just how R360, which may or may not get off the ground, might affect things is anyone's guess.

But when it looked like Australia and Argentina could be left out in the cold in 2026 and 2030 amid South Africa and New Zealand's "greatest rugby rivalry" series, the Wallabies and Pumas have, rightfully, achieved some concessions so that those tours can go ahead.

Here's what it means for Australia and how the Wallabies' Test schedule might look through to 2030.

2026

All things going well, the inaugural Nations Championship will begin in July next year. While broadcast negotiations continue, and decisions still need to be made around venues and exact timings, the biggest shake-up to the international calendar since the turn of professionalism should take place in the middle of next year. It has been reported that Australia will host Ireland, France and Italy in 2026, which would make sense given they are three of Australia's four European opponents this November.

As previously reported by ESPN, the Wallabies will host seven Test matches next year, three of which will comprise their home fixtures in the Nations Championship. They are likely to host the Springboks in one Test, too, for the Mandela Plate, and will also take on the All Blacks for the Bledisloe Cup in a two-game home-and-away series.

In terms of the "International Tour Series" as SANZAAR revealed on Thursday, Australia and Argentina are poised to face each other twice in 2026 for the Puma Trophy alone. Given Argentina's need for home fixtures and the fact they will not face the All Blacks at all next year, it's likely that will see the Wallabies travel to South America for the two-Test series. That has been reported by multiple media outlets.

That would leave the Wallabies with two home Tests to fill, with talks understood to be underway with Japan and Fiji, both of whom will have contested their own Nations Championship fixtures in July.

Australia would then head north to play England, Wales and Scotland, and potentially their ladder-playoff - such a fixture for all but the Nations Championship 1 vs. 1 is still to be confirmed - to round out a busy Test season.

2027

Unlike previous World Cup years, the 2027 Rugby Championship will be contested in its entirety, under the successful "mini tours" format. This is huge result for SANZAAR, and one made possible by the fact that the 2027 global showpiece has been pushed back to an Oct. 1 start, as much to have clean air from the AFL and NRL finals as anything.

The Wallabies and Pumas are likely to face each other twice in 2026, but it won't be in the Rugby Championship Steve Christo - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

With no Nations Championship, the Rugby Championship will instead kick off in July and run into August, with each of the four SANZAAR partners contesting the full six-round schedule. With "Rugby Greatest Rivalry" and the Wallabies likely heading to Argentina in 2026, Australia are poised to have their "mini tour" to South Africa.

Potential Wallabies 2027 Rugby Championship: South Africa [twice away], Argentina [twice home], New Zealand [twice, home and away]

2028

The second iteration of the Nations Championship is poised to start in 2028, with a reversal of the 2026 schedule a providing a likely fixture guide. That would see the Wallabies host England, Scotland and Wales in July 2028.

Following that, a second straight complete Rugby Championship will be played, before Australia would then head north in November to tackle the other three Tests in their Nations Championship schedule.

Australia appear poised to welcome Ireland Down Under in the first iteration of the Nations Championship Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

2029

Due to the British & Irish Lions' tour of New Zealand, there will be no Nations Championship in 2029, the cross-hemisphere schedule instead reverting to more traditional inbound tours of the southern hemisphere. Looking at recent Lions years, France would appear due to tour South Africa, leaving Australia to welcome any of the weakened Lions nations, or perhaps even Italy or a Tier 2 opponent.

Following that, a full Rugby Championship will be played, before Australia would then head north in November for a traditional four- or five-Test spring tour.

The Bledisloe Cup looks like remaining a two-game series for the foreseeable future Matt King/Getty Images

2030

The final year of SANZAAR's five-year Test plan sees the Springboks head to New Zealand for the return visit of "Rugby's Greatest Rivalry". Before that in July, the Nations Championship is again slated for the schedule; being the start of a new biannual cycle, the draw could be recreated from scratch.

What is all but certain, however, is that three of England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales will head to Australia in July 2030.

Just what the Wallabies' schedule looks like beyond that, however, is anyone's guess. Under its "International Tours" plan, it might be that Argentina heads to Australia, while Japan and Fiji could also again loom as local opposition.

The Bledisloe Cup which, for now, is showing no signs of reverting to a three-game series, would then follow South Africa's tour of New Zealand, before the Wallabies would then complete the second half of their Nations Championship schedule.