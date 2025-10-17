With major Test rugby nations moving against rebel league R360, does the start-up competition still have a future? (2:18)

Wallabies standout Len Ikitau has claimed Australian rugby's top award, winning his first John Eales Medal following an incredible year in the gold jersey.

His impressive season started with the match-winning flick pass -- dubbed the flikitau -- to Max Jorgensen that set up the match-winning try against England at Twickenham last November. It led to Australia ending their nine-year drought at the venue.

The 48-capped Wallaby continued his incredible form through the British & Irish Lions tour and culminated with the most try assists in the side's third place finish in the Rugby Championship.

"It's been an awesome journey, I think this is probably one of the best years that I've enjoyed in the Wallabies jersey," Ikitau said.

"In terms of the way we're playing, the way that we want to play, it's just been exciting. There's been a few games where we've lost, but overall I've enjoyed my time. The group's connected."

Wallaroos backrower Tabua Tuinakauvadra was also named Australian women's rugby's best after her strong season that included a breakout performance during the Pacific Four series before she starred in her maiden Rugby World Cup in the England.

Len Ikitau of Australia charges forward Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii's rise in rugby continues, claiming the Rookie of the Year award following an eye-catching Wallabies debut against England last year and continued standout performances for the Waratahs and Wallabies through 2025.

Two of Australia's best sevens player Faith Nathan and James Turner were also honoured as first-time winners of the Shawn Mackay Awards for the Women's and Men's Sevens Player of the Year, respectively.

Western Force flanker Carlo Tizzano was also rewarded for his impressive Super Rugby season -- including a game that saw the flanker make 34 tackles without a miss -- claiming the Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year, while NSW Waratahs star Georgina Friedrichs was also crowned Super Rugby Women's Player of the Year for yet another strong year.

Aden Ekanayake and Sid Harvey were joint winners for Junior Men's Player of the Year for their performances for both Australia 7s and Australia U20s, while 20-year-old Mackenzie Davis picked up Junior Women's Player of the Year after her breakout year on the Sevens circuit.

Meanwhile, George Smith was also honoured for his legacy in the gold jersey and was inducted into the Wallabies Hall of Fame.

2025 RUGBY AUSTRALIA AWARD WINNERS

John Eales Medal - Len Ikitau

Wallaroos Player of the Year - Tabua Tuinakauvadra

Shawn Mackay Award for Men's Sevens Player of the Year - James Turner

Shawn Mackay Award for Women's Sevens Player of the Year - Faith Nathan

Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year - Carlo Tizzano, Western Force

Super Rugby Women's Player of the Year - Georgina Friedrichs, NSW Waratahs

Rookie of the Year Award - Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, NSW Waratahs & Wallabies

Wallabies Junior Men's Player of the Year - Aden Ekanayake, Men's 7s/AUS U20s & Sid Harvey, Men's 7s/AUS U20s

Junior Women's Player of the Year - Mackenzie Davis, Women's 7s

Try of the Year - Max Jorgensen, Wallabies vs. England

Defender of the Year - Maddison Levi, Women's 7s vs. NZ, Singapore