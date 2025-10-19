With major Test rugby nations moving against rebel league R360, does the start-up competition still have a future? (2:18)

Tom Willis has been left out of England's training squad ahead of the autumn internationals.

England head coach Steve Borthwick has named his squad for a three-day training camp ahead of the Quilter Nations Series and has chosen to omit Willis and former captain Owen Farrell.

Willis, who had established himself as England's first-choice No.8, has been left out following his decision to leave Saracens at the end of the season and sign a contract with Top 14 side Bordeaux that will make him ineligible for international selection.

Tom Willis has been left out of the England squad Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images

There is no place for Farrell, despite Borthwick having injury issues at inside centre.

The 34-year-old, who has 112 England caps, has featured at inside centre for Saracens this season and played in midfield for the British and Irish Lions in the summer.

Noah Caluori, the 19-year-old who scored five tries for Saracens in Saturday's win over Sale, has been included in the squad as an additional player as part of a development agreement with the Gallagher Prem club.

The squad assembled on Sunday for the training camp at England's performance centre at Pennyhill Park.

England take on Australia at Allianz Stadium on Nov. 1 before matches against Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina.

England's training squad

Forwards

Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Ollie Chessum (Leicester), Alex Coles (Northampton), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Theo Dan (Saracens), Ben Earl (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Bristol), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester), Emeka Ilione (Leicester), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale), Guy Pepper (Bath) , Henry Pollock (Northampton), Bevan Rodd (Sale), Will Stuart (Bath), Sam Underhill (Bath).

Backs

Henry Arundell (Bath), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter), George Ford (Sale), Tommy Freeman (Northampton), Ollie Lawrence (Bath), Alex Mitchell (Northampton), Cadan Murley (Harlequins), Max Ojomoh (Bath), Raffi Quirke (Sale), Adam Radwan (Leicester), Tom Roebuck (Sale), Henry Slade (Exeter), Fin Smith (Northampton), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Ben Spencer (Bath), Freddie Steward (Leicester).

Rehabilitation: Tom Curry (Sale), Elliot Daly (Saracens), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester).

Development: Noah Caluori