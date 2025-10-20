Autumn internationals: England call up Noah Caluori, 19, to training squad

Open Extended Reactions

Noah Caluori scored five tries for Saracens on Saturday. Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

England have brought in Saracens teenager Noah Caluori to train with the squad ahead of the autumn internationals.

Caluori, 19, scored five tries for Saracens in their demolition of Sale Sharks on Saturday in what was his first Gallagher PREM start.

That impressive form has seen him fast-tracked into the England reckoning where he was named as an extra player in a development role in the latest 36-player training squad.

Whether he makes the final cut when Steve Borthwick confirms the full squad for their four-Test programme next Sunday remains to be seen, but it is still an incredible trajectory for the breakthrough star.

Elsewhere, there's no place for Saracens No.8 Tom Willis who has agreed to join Bordeaux-Begles ahead of next season. That switch will render him ineligible foe England duty.

There is also no spot for Owen Farrell who is back at Saracens after a tough season at Racing 92. He stepped away from England duty after the 2023 Rugby World Cup and is focusing on re-finding his best form at Saracens.

But Borthwick has rewarded Leicester's Adam Radwan and Bath's Henry Arundell with call ups. Both wingers offer blistering pace and will hope to be given a chance to impress this autumn as England face Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina.

There's also a call up for Leicester No.8 Emeka Ilione with injuries to Ben Curry and Tom Curry and Willis' absence leaving a door open in the back-row. Bath's Max Ojomoh also gets the nod with Gloucester's Seb Atkinson injured.