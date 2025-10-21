Red Roses: Two-time Rugby World Cup winner Emily Scarratt retires

Open Extended Reactions

Emily Scarratt has ended her 17-year Rugby career. Michael Regan - RFU/Getty Images

England rugby union legend Emily Scarratt has announced her retirement from the sport.

Scarratt, 35, is a two-time Women's Rugby World Cup winner having starred in their 2014 triumph and was a key figure as the Red Roses won the sport's biggest honour again in September 2025.

England head coach John Mitchell described her as a "once-in-a-generation player" while RFU CEO Bill Sweeney called her a "role model for thousands."

Scarratt goes down as one of England's greatest ever players following a career which spanned 17 years at the top of the sport. She made her England debut in 2008, and went on to win 119 caps.

She has been a key figure in England's dominance of the women's game in the northern hemisphere, winning 11 Six Nations titles. She also captained Team GB at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and won Commonwealth bronze with England in 2018.

While she goes down as one of the great teammates and centres, she also claimed several individual records and honours.

In 2019 she was named World Rugby Women's Player of the Year and is also the Red Roses' all-time top points scorer with a haul of 754 points with 54 tries, 158 conversions and 56 penalties.

She also holds a unique place in English history across both the men's and women's game. She's the first player to compete in five World Cups, a feat she achieved when she came off the bench in the Red Roses' 2025 opener against the United States in August.

"It's been the greatest privilege to wear the England shirt and to represent my country for so many years," Scarratt said. "Rugby has given me everything; incredible teammates, memories, and experiences I'll carry with me forever.

"I still love the game, but the time feels right to step away. You don't always get the chance in sport to make that decision for yourself, and I feel so lucky to do so on my own terms, proud of everything I've been part of.

Scarratt was a big part of England's 2025 home World Cup win. John Phillips/Getty Images

"From my first cap in 2008 to walking out in front of more than 80,000 people at a World Cup final, the journey has been incredible. To have witnessed and played a part in the transformation of women's rugby from amateur to professional is something I'm immensely proud of.

"I want to say a huge thank you to my family; my Mum, my Dad and my brother Joe for their support right from the start -- from playing at Leicester Forest all the way to the Allianz Stadium, you have been amazing.

"To all those who have supported me from my teachers, to my coaches and teammates at my first club through to Lichfield, Loughborough Lightning and England -- thank you for everything. Thank you too to the amazing fans of women's rugby who have grown and grown in numbers and who have always been part of what makes playing for England so special.

"While it's the right moment to stop playing, I'm really excited to stay involved with the RFU and to help shape the future of the game. The women's game is in an amazing place, and I'm proud to still be part of its journey."

Scarratt will now head into a specialist coaching and mentoring role with the RFU which the organisation says will focus on "supporting player development across the England pathways and helping nurture the next generation of talent."

Red Roses head coach John Mitchell added: "Emily is a once-in-a-generation player. Her quality, her calmness under pressure, and her ability to lead by example set the standard for everyone around her. "There was no better example of this than the role she played during the recent World Cup, where she added immense value off the field, despite not playing as much as she might have hoped for -- that is just the kind of special person that she is.

"She's had a huge impact on the Red Roses and on women's rugby globally, and we're thrilled she'll continue to share that experience through a different role."

RFU CEO Bill Sweeney said: "Emily's contribution to English rugby cannot be overstated - on and off the field she has been a model professional, a leader, and a role model for thousands of girls who have picked up the ball because of her. We're delighted that she'll remain part of the England Rugby family in the season ahead and continue to help shape its future."