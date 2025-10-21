With major Test rugby nations moving against rebel league R360, does the start-up competition still have a future? (2:18)

In a surprising turn of events, former Test fullback Israel Folau has made his first appearance in Wallabies camp in seven years as the group prepares for their opening Test of their end of year tour against Japan on Saturday.

Infamously dumped from the Wallabies in 2019, his contract torn up following a series of anti-gay social media posts, Folau has not been involved with Australian rugby since his bitter legal battle with Rugby Australia was settled in December later that year.

But it seems the frosty relationship may have thawed -- at least slightly -- with Wallabies squad members enjoying the chance to catch up with former teammates Folau and Samu Kerevi as they make use of Japanese club the Urayasu D-Rocks' training facilities in Chiba, Japan.

In a post shared on Wallabies' social media accounts, Kerevi can be seen alongside Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii and Lukhan Salakai-Loto, with a fourth featuring Folau, Suaalii and Kerevi.

Given Folau's close relationship with Suaalii, it's not surprising the two took the chance to catch up in person, with the 21-year-old previously stating the former fullback was a mentor when he was younger.

"I actually met Israel when I was 14, I really looked up to him when I was younger," Suaalii said last year.

"For a young kid, I really wanted to ask a lot of questions. I feel like that has been one of my strengths, just learning. And I feel like Israel was someone I could look up to and ask questions to. Every now and then I do catch up with him, and he's a great mentor in my life. "Izzy is a man that doesn't speak a lot, but it's more his actions that I've picked up on. He's a great man first of all and I think that's the biggest thing I've learnt - to always be a great man outside of footy."

Suaalii was last Friday named Australian rugby's rookie of the year following an incredible debut season for the Wallabies and Waratahs which saw the young gun earn player-of-the-match honours in his debut against England at Twickenham.

Samu Kerevi (L), Israel Folau(second left), Joesph-Aukuso Suaalii (C) in Wallabies camp in Japan Wallabies Instagram

It is perhaps surprising the Wallabies took the opportunity to share the post on their own social accounts given a war of words was reignited once again after the 36-year-old sought to take part in the British & Irish Lions series in July by way of the AUNZ XV invitational side, before RA boss Phil Waugh quickly threw cold water on the plan.

"If I was to get given that opportunity, it would be an awesome opportunity to play with guys that you used to play against, obviously the All Blacks, they're world-class players," Folau told News Corp.

"And I've got nothing negative against what's happened in the past. I still love the game over there.

"I enjoy the supporters and the fans. And if this was an opportunity that came about, it would be very exciting to play in front of Aussie supporters again."

However, after declaring for Tonga and playing just two Tests since 2022, Folau would have required special dispensation to participate in the clash. It was never an issue though with Waugh quickly laying the case to bed.

"We're also not pursuing it," Waugh said.

"The Australia/New Zealand game is eligible [for] Australian players and New Zealanders for the AUNZ game.

"For the First Nations, it's players who are in the Australian Super Rugby squads with the caveat that if there's a challenge around depth of team, then we can tap into Moana (Pasifika) and so forth."

"Through the reset of the game we've been pretty considered around all our decisions and pretty open-minded about all the decisions, so to be fair, it hasn't even been discussed until Israel's quotes."

Folau was quick to make one final comment on the matter, taking to social media to express he was "very disappointed" about the decision to rule him out.

"I just wanted to address a couple of things in regards to a few media articles that have been floating around the past week in relation to me playing in this Anzac v Lions game later this year and how this all came about," Folau said on Instagram.

"I was contacted last week by Jamie Pandaram, who is a journalist from Sydney, and he was in conversations with Phil Waugh, and Phil had told him that he was open to the idea of me being involved in this game if I was interested in that.

"And so Jamie reached out to a good friend, of mine - (former Wallaby) Sekope Kepu - and told him the same thing and made the connection between myself and Jamie.

"I did the interview with Jamie last week and told him that I was definitely interested in that opportunity as I think anyone would in my position.

"Being a professional rugby player, these opportunities don't come around too often and so I told him I was very interested. If I was fit and selected, it was a game that I'd love to be a part of.

"But recently Phil has come out and shut that down completely for whatever reason and said that I was not eligible to play this game nor was there any discussions around me being involved in this game as well.

"So, look, I'm very disappointed around those comments, particularly after what I was told from Jamie and the conversations he had with Phil.

"It's disappointing from my point of view, otherwise, I wouldn't have put myself, I guess, in this position. But you know, it is what it is, and I just wanted to address that and I wanted to wish Rugby Australia and Phil Waugh all the best and all the success for the remainder of the season."

Given this latest development however, it appears that Folau, the Wallabies and Rugby Australia are finally ready to move on.