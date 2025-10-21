Japan vs. Wallabies: everything you need to know

Open Extended Reactions

After a quick two-week break the Wallabies hit the pitch once more, kicking off the start of their end-of-year northern tour with a clash against the Brave Blossoms in Japan.

Currently sitting outside the top six on the world rankings and with just four wins from 10 Tests this year, there's plenty on the line when they line-up on Saturday afternoon, with 2027 World Cup seeding implications very much on the line, while the Wallabies' complicated relationship with Japan coach Eddie Jones adds another dynamic to the showdown.

Read on for everything you need to know.

Japan vs. Australia, Japan National Stadium, Tokyo 4:50pm AEDT

Brave Blossoms: Kenta Kobayashi, Hayate Era, Shuhei Takeuchi, Jack Cornelsen, Warner Dearns, Ben Gunter, Kanji Shimokawa, Michael Leitch, Shinobu Fujiwara, Lee Seung-sin, Tomoki Osada, Shogo Nakano, Dylan Riley, Kippei Ishida, Yoshitaka Yazaki.

Replacements: Kenji Sato, Ryosuke Iwaihara, Keijiro Tamefusa, Tyler Paul, Tiennan Costley, Kenta Fukuda, Charlie Lawrence, Sam Greene

Wallabies: Andrew Kellaway, Corey Toole, Josh Flook, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Tane Edmed, Jake Gordon, Rob Valetini, Carlo Tizzano, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Jeremy Williams, Zane Nonggorr, Josh Nasser, Angus Bell.

Replacements: Billy Pollard, Aidan Ross, Tom Robertson, Josh Canham, Harry Wilson, Ryan Lonergan, Hamish Stewart, Filipo Daugunu

Team news: Joe Schmidt has made sweeping changes to his line-up after just a two-week break, naming 13 new faces to the group including a new captain in Nick Champion de Crespigny. Resting many of his star players, including Joeseph-Aukuso Suaalii and Fraser McReight, Schmidt has welcomed back Andrew Kellaway and Dylan Pietsch from injury, while Josh Flook and Hunter Paisami make a new centre combination, and Rob Valetini, Carlo Tizzano and de Crespigny create a new back-row. The changes continue up front with Angus Bell, Josh Nasser and Zane Nonggorr combining in a new look front-row, while Jeremy Williams and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto come in as locking partners.

Meanwhile, Japan coach Eddie Jones has made six changes to his starting side, including recalling Michael Leitch and Ben Gunter into the back-row. Gunter is one of four Australian-raised players in the squad, along with centre Dylan Riley, lock Jack Cornelsen and replacement outside back Sam Greene. In other changes Yoshitaka Yazaki starts at fullback and Kippei Ishida returns on the right wing.

Prediction: Japan have never beaten Australia in six previous attempts, but this clash presents the ultimate banana skin moment for the Wallabies, especially given their many changes. Failing to fire a shot in their final Rugby Championship match against the All Blacks two weeks ago, the Wallabies looked tired and desperate for a break, but such widespread changes opens the door to unfamiliarity across the board, while the lack of experience at fly-half could be the side's undoing. New captain de Crespigny will be relying on a solid platform from his forward pack to give the Wallabies stability, while the whole group will need to turn their disciplinary issues around if they're to keep a fast-finishing Japan side at bay.

Wallabies by 12

How to watch:

Australia: Stan Sport

New Zealand: SkySport

South Africa/Africa and adjacent islands: SuperSport

Argentina/South America/North America: ESPN

Canada: TSN

USA: FloSports

UK & Ireland (England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands, Isle of Man): Sky Sports

France/Andorra/Monaco/Luxembourg: Canal+

Italy, Vatican City, San Marino and Canton Ticino, Switzerland: Sky Italia

Rest of Europe: Sanzaarrugby.tv

Japan: Wowow

Fiji: Sky

Pacific Pacific: Digicel