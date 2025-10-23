The ESPN Scrum Reset discuss Carter Gordon's return to rugby and how Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii could play a role in Gordon reclaiming the Wallabies No. 10 jersey. (2:19)

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has wrapped star backs Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii and Max Jorgensen in cotton wool for next weekend's clash with England, choosing to leave them out of the 23 to face Japan on Saturday.

The decision to rest the boom youngsters is offset by the return of classy outside backs Andrew Kellaway and Dylan Pietsch, who have been rushed into the starting XV after recovering from hamstring and jaw injuries respectively.

Schmidt confirmed his matchday 23 on Thursday afternoon, confirming ESPN's earlier reporting that wholesale changes would be made for the clash with Eddie Jones' Brave Blossoms.

The Wallabies will have some stability in the form of halves Jake Gordon and Tane Edmed, who have been retained from the Bledisloe Cup defeat in Perth, but will otherwise field new outside back, centre, back-row, lock and front-row combinations from those that lost to the All Blacks.

Kellaway and Pietsch will be joined by Corey Toole in the outside backs, while Hunter Paisami and Josh Flook form an all-Queensland Reds midfield.

Meanwhile up front, flanker Nick Champion de Crespigny has been handed the captaincy badge in what is just his third Test as he replaces Harry Wilson who's been pushed to the bench. He's partnered by Western Force teammate Carlo Tizzano who has finally been given a chance at No. 7 with Fraser McReight another first-choice player given the weekend off. They've been joined by Rob Valetini to round out Australia's back-row.

The final changes up front see Jeremy Williams replace Will Skelton, who is not part of the touring squad, in the second-row and Queensland's Zane Nonggorr in hsi first start linking with Josh Nasser and Angus Bell packing down in the engine room.

"It was great to get the group back together late last week in Sydney, and to welcome in a couple of new faces," Schmidt said.

"The players have acclimatised well here in Tokyo and the whole squad is conscious of the threat the Brave Blossoms pose. They play hard and fast and are very tough to beat, especially at home."

Schmidt will once again look to power off the bench with Billy Pollard and Tom Robertson named while Aidan Ross has the potential to become just the fifth man to represent both Australia and New Zealand in Test rugby, named as a potential debutant off the bench.

Meanwhile, Josh Canham and Hamish Stewart have earned Wallabies recalls after impressive for Australia A in their over Japan XV last weekend. While Ryan Lonergan will get another chance to build on his international experience as replacement crumhalf, with Filipo Daugunu rounding out the 23.

AUSTRALIA TEAM TO FACE JAPAN

Andrew Kellaway, Corey Toole, Josh Flook, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Tane Edmed, Jake Gordon, Rob Valetini, Carlo Tizzano, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Jeremy Williams, Zane Nonggorr, Josh Nasser, Angus Bell. Replacements: Billy Pollard, Aidan Ross, Tom Robertson, Josh Canham, Harry Wilson, Ryan Lonergan, Hamish Stewart, Filipo Daugunu.