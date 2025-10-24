Ireland have 'no excuses' vs. New Zealand in Chicago - Conan

Open Extended Reactions

Jack Conan said "there are no excuses" for Ireland not to perform against New Zealand in their opening match of the upcoming Autumn Nations Series.

Ireland face the All Blacks in Chicago, just as they did in November 2016, when they made history when beating them for the first time in a 40-29 classic.

They return to Soldier Field with hopes of replicating that performance, though in the previous nine years, Ireland have conquered New Zealand on four occasions, including a 2-1 series win down under in 2022.

The gap between the sides is miniscule -- New Zealand are No. 2, Ireland No. 3 in the world rankings, separated by just 0.19 points.

The key difference may be cohesion, with Ireland not playing a Test match at full strength since the final game of the Six Nations in March and New Zealand playing nine times since then.

For Conan though, that is not an excuse and he expects Ireland to be primed and ready for the challenge.

"It's unacceptable in this environment to have any excuses for not performing well -- there are no excuses," he said.

"It's great to be over here now to have the time to train together without the distraction of travel.

"We'll prep really well for next week. We've done it before and we'll do it again."

Conan was one of 18 Ireland players in Australia for the successful British and Irish Lions tour

He has yet to feature this season and is likely to make his first appearance against the All Blacks.

The 33-year-old is adamant there is no such thing as a Lions hangover though, citing Tadhg Beirne's phenomenal performance in Munster's 31-14 win over Conan's Leinster as evidence of that.

"I don't think it's a thing myself, I don't think anyone could say that Tadhg Beirne has had a Lions malaise or however you put it.

"Over the weekend, he was fantastic, obviously things didn't go right for the Leinster lads against Munster the other day but there were still some good performances in there.

"It's not something that is on anyone's mind. I think the lads will be fresh and ready to go -- There will be no lack of motivation for next week or the coming weeks."