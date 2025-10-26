Open Extended Reactions

Coach Joe Schmidt is set to call in reinforcements for the Wallabies' second-row after injuries and errors almost derailed their opening tour Test against Japan.

The Australians have flown on to London after narrowly avoiding an historic first loss to the Eddie Jones-coached Brave Blossoms, with a 19-15 scoreline in Saturday's Test in Tokyo.

While Schmidt gambled with an understrength team, their cause wasn't helped by the loss of locks Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (ribs) and his replacement Josh Canham (concussion) within the opening 20 minutes.

Schmidt said his team, who led 14-3 at halftime, were unable to shake the gritty hosts.

Australia's Lukhan Salakaia-Loto is tackled by defenders AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama

"With 13 changes and losing two locks early on, it did become difficult for us," Schmidt said from Tokyo.

"There was nothing surprising about how competitive they were, how combative they were.

"We made them defend in the first quarter of the game a lot, and they measured up.

"We couldn't quite get that separation on the scoreboard, just with the grit they have."

Post-match Schmidt wasn't sure about the severity of Salakaia-Loto's injury, but said Canham wouldn't be available for selection to face England at Twickenham next weekend under concussion protocols.

The veteran coach said they would need to add some depth to their second-row stocks, with Tests also looming against Italy, Ireland and France.

"With England's strong pack, it just means that we are light in the second row, and we may need to get some reserves dug out from Australia.

"That's probably our first thought. Josh Canham obviously won't be available next week, and as yet, I don't have the full feedback on Lukhan Salakaia-Loto.

"With them being in the same position, I don't think Nick (Champion de Crespigny) is that keen to play another 60 minutes of lock, so we do have to find someone else to do it."

Nick Frost was rested from the Test and will be recalled to face England while Darcy Swain started in the Australia A team's 71-7 win over a Japan XV in Osaka last week.

Test veteran Matt Philip was also part of that touring squad and could step up to bolster the Wallabies, who were already without Will Skelton and Tom Hooper, both playing club rugby in Europe.

Prop Tom Robertson was also forced off in the second half after a head knock but Schmidt can call on Allan Alaalatoa and Taniela Tupou, who watched the match from the stands.

It was Jones's first battle with the Wallabies since his departure as their coach following the horror 2023 World Cup campaign.

He jumped ship for a second stint as Japan's national coach.

Jones lamented his team's slow start in the wet conditions at the National Stadium.

"Test match rugby, I think if you score the first try, gives you a 70 per cent chance of winning and we were just slow out of the blocks," Jones told Stan Sport.

"It was was of those games when you've got a young team playing against a big team, they watch them a little bit.

"We were beaten up around the breakdown and our lineout didn't function well but they showed plenty of character in a difficult game in difficult conditions."

After their historic pool-round exit at the France tournament two years ago, Jones felt the Wallabies were on the rise to become a "world power" again.

"The big thing they've really developed, the young players, is their ability to stay in the game and keep fighting, not get disappointed with the game and as a result, they're in every game," Jones said.

"They're a chance of winning. It's been good progress."