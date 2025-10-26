Autumn internationals: England call-up teenage winger Noah Caluori

Open Extended Reactions

Teenage Saracens winger Noah Caluori has earnt a spot in England's squad for the autumn internationals.

Caluori, 19, has made just two Gallagher Prem starts for Saracens, but his early season form has seen him propelled into the England reckoning. He was included in last week's training camp in a development capacity, but with Steve Borthwick confirming the final 36-player squad for their four-Test programme this November, Caluori has been included.

Also included is British & Irish Lions back-row Tom Curry who could get his first match action of the season in the forthcoming internationals having had wrist surgery in the summer. Harlequins flanker Jack Kenningham is also included in the group.

Noah Caluori is the headline inclusion in England's autumn internationals squad. David Rogers/Getty Images

But there's no place in the final mix for Leicester's Emeka Ilione who has suffered a shoulder injury, while Sale prop Bevan Rodd and Leicester winger Adam Radwan also drop out.

Caluori has long been on England's radar as he progressed through the age grade teams, but it's form for Saracens this season which has confirmed to Borthwick he is ready for a potential shot at Test rugby.

Caluori scored a remarkable five tries against Sale in round four for Saracens and will now vie with the likes of Henry Arundell, Tommy Freeman, Cadan Murley, Tom Roebuck and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso for a Test spot.

- England call up Noah Caluori, 19, to training squad

- Rugby's rebel league explained: Everything you need to know about R360

- SANZAAR confirms future of Rugby Championship

"Selecting this squad is an exciting step in our preparations for the Quilter Nations Series, and we look forward to working with the players again in the coming weeks," Borthwick said.

"Our focus is on making the most of the time we have together as we approach what will be a fiercely competitive series.

"Facing Australia in the opening match will be a great test against a team that has been training and playing together for some time and is one of the in-form teams in the world."

England have four internationals across the next four weekends with Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina all travelling to Twickenham.

England squad:

Forwards:

Fin Baxter, Ollie Chessum, Alex Coles, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Chandler Cunningham-South, Tom Curry, Theo Dan, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Maro Itoje, Nick Isiekwe, Jack Kenningham, Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Guy Pepper, Henry Pollock, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill.

Backs:

Henry Arundell, Noah Caluori, Fraser Dingwall, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, George Ford, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Lawrence, Alex Mitchell, Cadan Murley, Max Ojomoh, Raffi Quirke, Tom Roebuck, Henry Slade, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Ben Spencer, Freddie Steward. Rehabilitation: Elliot Daly, George Martin, Jack van Poortvliet.

Rehabilitation:

Elliot Daly, George Martin, Jack van Poortvliet.

Not considered for selection:

Seb Atkinson, Arthur Clark, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Charlie Ewels, George Furbank, Ted Hill, Emeka Ilione, Curtis Langdon, Will Muir, Harry Randall, Ollie Sleightholme.