CHICAGO -- Rich recent history, and the resumption of their staunch, dualling rivalry, sets the scene for the All Blacks and Ireland's return to Chicago this weekend.

Attempting to continue pitching America the rugby dream ahead of the 2031 World Cup, while capitalising on hefty commercial imperatives, are major drivers behind the All Blacks taking another fixture stateside.

From a pure rugby perspective, though, this week is billed around another sold out Solider Field, and whether Ireland can repeat one of their greatest modern era triumphs.

In a result dubbed their coming-of-age moment, Ireland secured their first, cherished victory against the All Blacks nine years ago at the same venue.

Ireland had come close before, notably in 2013 in Dublin when Ryan Crotty scored a last play try in the corner and Aaron Cruden slotted the match-winning conversion - on the second attempt after an early charge - as the All Blacks achieved the first and only perfect professional season in history.

One year earlier, on a freezing winter's night in Christchurch, the All Blacks needed an ugly, wobbly Dan Carter dropped kick to escape Irish glory.

On the 2016 occasion at a neutral venue, though, the All Blacks could not deny the Joe Schmidt inspired Irish ambush.

The backdrop of rewriting sporting folklore was somewhat paved for Ireland by the Chicago Cubs who defied all odds to reverse their 1-3 series deficit to stun Cleveland and claim the 2016 World Series.

Donnacha Ryan [L] celebrates Ireland's win over the All Blacks in Chicago Phil Walter/Getty Images

Chicago had almost given up hope that the Cubs would ever end their 108-year World Series drought. Naturally, then, the city erupted in wild celebrations that swept everyone into the sphere of toasting their success.

While Ireland harnessed those feverish street-filled scenes that included 42 open top buses and five million people, the third largest gathering in human history, embracing the euphoria, the All Blacks were guilty of becoming too distracted from the task at hand.

As Irish lock Donnacha Ryan recalled: "We were well aware of what we needed to do. The atmosphere from Chicago winning the World Series [was amazing] but there are loads of Irish there too. Before the game it was incredible."

Riding that wave Ireland bolted out the gates to lead 30-8. While the All Blacks responded, closing at one stage to within four points, this time there would be no courageous comeback as Ireland held on for a famous 40-29 triumph - a victory 111 years in the making.

Tales of that day will be revisited as the All Blacks and Ireland return to Chicago. In many respects, though, that was the fuse that lit a firecracker rivalry, one of the greats of the modern era.

While the Springboks remain the All Blacks' greatest rivals, Ireland aren't far behind.

Regular one-sided contests diminish any rivalry's lure.

The All Blacks and Ireland, with five wins each from their last 10 engrossing encounters, have come to be defined by punch and counterpunch, feuds and ferocious battles to the deeps of added time.

Consider Ireland's first series win on New Zealand soil in 2022, a nadir for the All Blacks that sparked a cacophony of stinging criticism.

Two All Blacks assistant coaches were fired following that series and Ian Foster was left fighting to save his head coaching post.

One year later in Paris, with Irish confidence at an all-time high, the All Blacks broke emerald hearts in one of the greatest World Cup matches the game has witnessed.

Scott Barrett is one of the All Blacks' few survivors from the 2016 defeat by Ireland Phil Walter/Getty Images

Jonathan Sexton, such is his intense competitiveness, is unlikely to ever get over failing to progress beyond the World Cup quarterfinal stage.

"That was probably one of my favourite games I've played in," All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea said before departing for Chicago. "Not just the game itself, but the whole context around it; the 2022 series when we lost at home, and there was just a massive buildup to that quarterfinal.

"A lot of people wrote us off, some of our country wrote us off. After what we had been through as a team, that game meant a lot. To be able to finish like that in the 85th, 86th minute was massive. On the flip side, that just shows what a quality side Ireland are."

There's an argument the All Blacks hold the upper hand after delivering that dagger blow, and backing it up by ending Ireland's 19 match unbeaten run in Dublin last November with a convincing 23-13 victory, the most notable away success of Scott Robertson's tenure.

Ireland confronts a similar challenge to start this November calendar too.

While 15 players featured in the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia in July, Ireland last played together in March when they slumped from first to third in the Six Nations to suggest they are on the decline.

A core of Andy Farrell's Irish squad remains from Leinster's ranks, too, and with Munster savouring a dominant victory against their rivals two weeks ago, the balance of playing power could be questioned.

Ireland arrive in the Windy City with incumbent wing Mack Hansen injured but world-class captain Caelan Doris and established midfielders Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw have been cleared to play.

Robertson's All Blacks may start favourites but they are no guarantees to preserve their quest for a first Grand Slam in 15 years.

Bundee Aki has been cleared to play for Ireland against the All Blacks Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Missing starting forwards Tupou Vaa'i and Tyrel Lomax, along with experienced lock Patrick Tuipulotu, the All Blacks have injury worries of their own.

Then there's their unconvincing form - and news that assistant coach Jason Holland will depart at the end of this year.

Successive wins against the Wallabies to retain the Bledisloe Cup should install an element of confidence among the All Blacks but another turbulent Rugby Championship campaign that featured a record defeat to the Springboks in Wellington and the first away loss to Argentina evokes lingering uncertainty.

Holland's imminent departure following the Grand Slam tour, as the second All Blacks assistant coach to leave Robertson's team after Leon MacDonald's abrupt exit last year, is another major red flag concern.

A seriously spicey rivalry. Two heavyweight teams attempting to banish respective doubts over their credentials. And a return to the scene of a great modern era triumph.

What more could you ask for to reignite rugby's cross hemisphere battlelines.