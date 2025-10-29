England vs Australia: How to watch, kick-off time, team news

Open Extended Reactions

International rugby returns with the Autumn series to round off the year.

England host Australia at Twickenham in their opening game on Saturday, which will see the return of their British & Irish Lions stars who went toe-to-two with the Wallabies in the summer.

The two sides provided a classic encounter last year, with the Wallabies inflicting more last-minute pain on England with Max Jorgensen scoring after the siren to win it for the tourists.

Will England get revenge, or will Australia notch up another win against their old rival?

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the clash.

What time is kick-off?

Max Jorgensen won the game for Australia against England last year Tom Jenkins/ Getty Images

England vs. Australia will kick-off at 3.10 p.m. GMT. That will be 1.10 a.m. in Queensland, 2.10 a.m. in New South Wales and 11.10 p.m. in Perth.

The match will be hosted at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

How can I watch the match?

Tommy Freeman will start at centre for England against Australia Visionhaus/Getty Images

The game will be shown on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also listen to the game on BBC Radio 5 Live radio.

ESPN.co.uk will run a live blog from Twickenham, with extensive news and feature coverage throughout.

Team news

Note: Lineups for both sides will appear here when they are announced.

What is at stake?

The fixture is an important one for both sides on a couple of fronts.

England will want to get one back against the Wallabies after they let the game slip last year. Jorgensen's late try -- with England leading 37-35 at the time -- was the stuff of nightmares for coach Steve Borthwick. It was a game they should have won. Instead, they won just one from four last autumn -- a 59-14 win over Eddie Jones' Japan.

Meanwhile, the Wallabies will be eager to show they are still improving after a couple of good performances last year and against the British and Irish Lions.

It will also be the final tour for coach Joe Schmidt, who will step aside from the role next year with Les Kiss taking over the squad ahead of a World Cup on home soil in 2027.

Latest news

George Ford to start at fly-half against Australia

England have gone with George Ford at fly-half for Saturday's match with Australia at Twickenham with Henry Pollock and Fin Smith named among the replacements.

Israel Folau makes surprising return to Wallabies training camp

Former Test fullback Israel Folau made his first appearance in Wallabies camp in seven years ahead of their match against Japan last week.

Wallabies to call on Darcy Swain after lock injury toll

Coach Joe Schmidt has called on reinforcements for the Wallabies' second-row after injuries and errors almost derailed their opening tour Test against Japan.